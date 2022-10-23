My hometown had a handful of wealthy neighborhoods and then the rest of us. Naturally, on Halloween we hightailed straight for the more moneyed streets where it was rumored homeowners gave out ten cent candy bars.
Yes, folks, this was so long ago that a full-sized candy bar cost ten cents instead of a dollar seventy-nine or whatever ridiculous price a candy bar goes for now. Back then, finding a quarter under the sofa cushions meant you could buy an Archie comic book, a candy bar and a pop. No wonder our dentist sent us a Christmas card every year.
One house was a particular draw on Halloween. It was the home of the woman who was supposedly the richest person in town. Her house looked like stately Wayne Manor and the doorbell was answered by an honest to goodness butler, just like Alfred, holding an enormous silver bowl filled to the rim with ten cent candy bars.
We were so awed by such splendor that most of us could barely squeak out a “trick or treat,” much less a thank you, but neither the lady of the house nor Alfred seemed to notice. Instead, they thanked us for visiting them. Now that’s class.
Then there was the family, in the same fancy neighborhood, that gave out paper lunch bags printed with ghosts, witches and jack-o’-lanterns loaded with all the good candy bars (Nestle’s Crunch, Milky Way and Three Musketeers to name a few) and a quarter in each bag. We knew without a doubt that these generous souls weren’t only rich, they were also smart because their houses were never going to get egged or TP’d by disappointed goblins.
After the rich neighborhoods, we segued to the houses we knew handed out homemade goodies, like caramel apples and Rice Krispie treats. It is astonishing to recall how we ate those homemade treats right away without worrying about anything other than leaving room in our gluttonous stomachs for the next house on our route.
The houses we stopped at last were the ones that handed out the bottom rung of Halloween candy: Dum Dums (those tiny lollipops with barely enough sugar to cause tooth decay), and Tootsie Rolls, another less than thrilling treat, with possibly a few Nerds thrown in. Those were the candies that stayed at the bottom of our trick or treat bags, only to be eaten somewhere around Thanksgiving when our sugar addiction forced us to down even bad candy.
Those heady days are, sadly, long gone. As we all know, Halloween has become a lot trickier and much less of a treat.
Speaking of treats, anyone who has visited a grocery store lately and has seen the displays of Halloween candy has experienced a sticker shock akin to looking at a new car. I don’t know why the price of chocolate has skyrocketed, but since everything else under the sun has also shot up in price, I suppose it’s to be expected.
But what is especially irksome is that while the price of a bag of Halloween candy has gone up, the size of said candy has shrunk. Just look at the current “Fun” sized Snickers. Fun sized has always been a far cry from big boy sized, but at least it used to be a couple of bites of chocolate, which was somewhat fun.
Now a fun sized Snickers is around the size of a postage stamp, and I know of no one who equates eating a teensy-weensy postage-stamp sized nibble of chocolate as fun.
We no longer have kids to take around on Halloween anymore, and even if we did, I’m not sure what the “hot” neighborhoods for giving out the best candy might be.
But I am fairly certain that, thanks to the high cost of everything this year, it’s going to be a Dum Dums, Tootsie Rolls, and Nerds kind of Halloween in all the neighborhoods.
So long, ten cent candy bars. It was sweet while it lasted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.