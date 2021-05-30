I remember a personality test that involved having one person stand still while another person slowly walked toward him, stopping when the first person started to feel uncomfortable. Most Midwesterners had a 3- to 4-foot comfort radius, while other parts of the country didn’t mind having someone much closer, almost nose to nose (probably Easterners who are used to being crowded).
My point? With the end in sight, there are a few pandemic habits I’d personally like to see stick around. Like social distancing.
I’ve enjoyed going to the post office or grocery store and not having someone breathing down the back of my neck while standing in line. I like not being able to smell someone’s cologne or the onions on the burger they had for lunch. I think social distancing is a fine thing.
I’d also be very happy never to have to shake hands with anyone ever again. When I was growing up, my mother told me it was up to the woman to initiate a handshake when she met a man, although why the woman had to go first, she never explained. Of course, that rule of etiquette went away with garter belts and Dippity-do, a fact my mother never bothered to share.
Being the kind of person who has never excelled at initiating anything, figuring out when to offer my hand was both confusing and intimidating. As a result, I’ve always done my best to avoid any occasion that might require handshaking. What a relief it was when handshaking was replaced with elbow bumps, which no one would ever expect someone my age to do anyway.
Let’s add continuing-not-to-hug to the post-pandemic-things-to-keep list. Like handshaking, hugging has always felt awkward to me. I can hug my family members and pets with abandon, but any other hug makes me freeze up because I’ve always had a sneaking suspicion I’m hugging wrong, either squeezing too hard or not hard enough. When I do hug a non-relative, it has to be a non-relative I don’t think will judge me on my poor hugging skills and someone I really, really like.
I also think we should keep sanitizing grocery carts and washing our hands several times a day. If there was one thing the pandemic heavily underscored, it was how casual, to put it kindly, the general population had become regarding basic hygiene procedures. The fact that many people needed to be told to wash their hands after using public restrooms or before eating was pretty scary. The fact that some people will stop washing their hands regularly just because we’re out of the COVID woods is even scarier.
Then there are the things no one will miss, like masks, although I do think there might be moments when we’re going to feel a little naked without our face coverings. Masks are similar to mittens — they cover impolite facial expressions the same way mittens conceal rude hand gestures without anyone catching on.
Working remotely is something many will miss, although that is clearly going to be on a case-by-case scenario because a lot of people were never able to work from home. I worked remotely for part of the last year, and I’ve got to say it wasn’t bad. There’s something about not having to figure out what to wear, skipping makeup and pretty much looking like an unmade bed that hit a sweet spot with most of us. However, I do think most people are more productive in an on-site office setting, although I may just be completely undisciplined.
Finally, I’m going to guess most people aren’t going to miss staying home night after night after night, watching too much television and eating far too many carbs while drinking a little too many adult beverages. Wait. That’s what we did before the pandemic. Maybe that old saying about the more things change, the more they stay the same is true.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
