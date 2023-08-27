I recently saw an advertisement for an anti-aging product that guaranteed to “take five years off your appearance temporarily.”
A couple of things about that ad caught my attention. First of all, if you’re going to remove years, once you’re past 50 you’re going to have to take off a lot more than five to make much of a difference.
Actually, five years isn’t that much off any age unless you’re 15. Think about it: if you’re 35, you’ll look 30. Big deal. Same with 45, 55 and 65. I suspect a nice, long nap followed by a cup of chamomile tea might achieve the same thing at all those ages.
Now if that miracle product guaranteed to take off 20 years, then we’d be talking turkey.
Secondly, what’s up with this “temporarily” business? Just how temporary are we talking? If the end result only lasts a couple of hours, why bother?
Besides, can you imagine all the artless comments that would follow such a fast turnaround? “Hey, you weren’t looking like your usual wrinkly self for a while there. Now you look even worse than before. What happened? Somebody die?”
The ad reminded me of the Botox parties people used to have — and may still be having for all I know — where guests sip Cosmopolitans and inject each other with something derived from the same thing food poisoning comes from. I can only hope at least one person at those parties is trained in how to gauge the correct dosage amount and another in when to contact an EMT. Such events always seemed like a fertile setting for a murder mystery if ever there was one.
(“Hi, Cathy! I’m having a little party tonight and I’m hoping you’ll come since it will be my way of showing you that I’ve completely forgotten how you stole my senior prom date in high school. See you at seven and be sure to bring your crow’s feet.”)
The ad also brought back a memory of a night when I watched my mother getting ready to go out for dinner with her in-laws. Before putting on her makeup, she put something that looked like egg whites all over her face. It turned out it was a concoction made out of egg whites and purchased at Woolworth’s for probably $1.98. But it did a good job of smoothing her face for the evening and also helped her score some points in the ongoing who-looks-younger competition she was in with her sister-in-law for about 60 years.
It isn’t exactly a newsflash that the anti-aging industry makes billions of dollars every year off people who want to appear younger. Of course, the advertising people are more subtle now, not like in the old days when print ads said things like, “Makeup for making skin over 25 look young again.” Twenty-FIVE? Yikes!
Or the infamous Geritol ads where a smug husband spouted off on how young his wife looked and acted now that she was taking Geritol, ending with the tagline, “My wife. I think I’ll keep her.” I always wondered if the wife was thinking, “My husband. I’m glad I upped his life insurance policy.”
I wonder if the majority of anti-aging products and results aren’t like beauty — in the eye of the beholder. I’ve heard that people who have had plastic surgery perceive themselves as looking 80 -100% better while the rest of the world thinks the person looks like they just got back from a cruise or maybe found out about an inheritance they’re about to receive.
Clearly, Madison Avenue is always going to try to sell youth as if it were truly a commodity that could be purchased. Just as clearly, we’re going to keep on buying into it. But please, whoever invented that temporary fix that will make all of us look a whopping five years younger, can you get back into your labs and make it at least 10 years?
It would be an improvement, but the suspicious part of me thinks the newest magic anti-aging bullet is just my mom’s egg white solution with a much higher price tag on it.
