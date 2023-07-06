Part thriller and part wilderness adventure, “The Barrens” begins with two college women pulling their canoe from the water and setting out on a long portage during a trip down the Thelon River in a remote region of Canadian wilderness.
Carrying light packs on the first trip across, the two follow a trail that climbs a bluff beside the river and crests on a high sandstone shelf. The roar of whitewater below draws them to peer over the edge of a deep canyon with the churning river at its bottom.
Lee, the story’s narrator, poses for a few photographs, as her girlfriend, Holly, directs her to lift her chin, push her hair back, smile.
Apparently satisfied with the images she has gotten. Holly moves near the edge and raises her phone for a selfie. Lee sees that Holly is in danger, but before she can warn her, Holly’s foot slips. Lee can only watch as Holly’s phone falls to the ground while she tips backward.
“I saw her face for a split second — eyes and mouth wide open, no sound, no scream,” the narrator explains. “Surprise, that’s all it was. Just surprise before plummeting into the abyss. And then she was gone beyond the slit in the stone, disappearing into the mist. I ran to the edge, knelt, and looked down. Hoping.”
Only a few pages in, the plot has the momentum of an avalanche, and the action continues when Lee spots the red of Holly’s life vest in the river below.
Lee dashes down the trail, keeping an eye on that red vest all the time, and finally she stumbles and splashes into the cold river, snags Holly’s life jacket and pulls her to the river’s edge. Holly is unconscious and unresponsive, but Lee pinches Holly’s nose and forces air into her lungs. Finally, Holly convulses, coughs and draws a breath.
At that moment, co-authors Kurt Johnson and Ellie Johnson move back in time and provide the story of what brought their main characters together and what took them to such a desolate, difficult wilderness.
Kurt and Ellie are a father-daughter team. Both are experienced paddlers and have spent many days in the wilderness — lots of that time in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and some of it in places much farther removed from any town or road or cellphone tower. But only Ellie has canoed the Thelon, and her experiences helped inspire and inform the novel, which won this year’s Minnesota Book Award in the novel and short story category.
With Holly alive but barely so, the full-throttle first chapter ends, and the story jumps back two weeks to the day Lee and Holly arrived in Yellowknife, which the narrator tells us is a mining town 900 miles north of Edmonton. (Way, way up there, in other words.)
We quickly learn that the women are students at Brown, where they met in a Providence coffee shop and where, some six months earlier, they started dating. We also learn Holly is the experienced canoeist. She is the one who has traveled the Thelon River before. She is the one who dreamed up this adventure.
Sometimes a reader’s patience can be tested by a story that comes early to a cliffhanger and cuts back in time to explain what brought the characters to that cliff in the first place.
The structure highlights the manipulation involved with storytelling, and any reader who begins with a hint of skepticism might be prone to frustration or impatience. But in “The Barrens,” the structure works without demanding forbearance. The jump back in time allows readers to learn more about Lee and Holly and to gain perspective on the region into which they’ve set out.
Several days along, the narrator describes her surroundings as “the same moonscape as the day before — hilly eskers formed by retreating glaciers that snaked alongside the river, sandbars that turned the water emerald green or chlorine blue,” but the monotony is immediately broken when the canoe rounds a bend and the women see a grizzly bear dozing next to a dead musk ox. The bear rises to its feet and watches them drift past on the water.
“I knew he could swim, but I also knew he’d had his fill of meat — he was probably more scared than hungry,” the narrator explains.
For readers, this moment is a reminder of the potential hazards that await the women and, after Holly’s accident, await Lee alone. She must try to bring Holly, whether she lives or dies, back to her family. And the many river miles ahead prove to be a great challenge and adventure for Lee and an affecting thriller for readers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.