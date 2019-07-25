Harvey Hesse doesn’t have to go far to find his bliss. It’s literally in his own back yard, among his nine distinct garden plots.
And just beyond that big yard, there’s the “park” that he and great friend, Ron Winter, have created. About once a year for a number of years, I had had the joy of interviewing Harvey as a Master Gardener on my Talk of the Town radio program. He kept saying, I really should come down for a tour. So a few weeks back, just after a big celebration of Harvey’s 80th birthday, my wife Jeanne and I paid a visit to the homestead where Harvey has lived his entire life (except for two years at the U of M Ag campus.)
We went through St. Clair, then took a gravel road for a couple of miles, about halfway to Pemberton. Harvey and Ron waited to greet us, immediately piling the four of us into Ron’s Polaris Ranger four-wheeler. We plunged down an 8-foot-wide, unpaved road toward the LeSueur River valley. We were alternately flanked by stands of walnut and oak and restored native prairie. The prairie features black-eyed Susans, Canada wild rye, and five-foot-tall reed canary grass. As recently as 2004, much of what Harvey calls the Park was either crop land or cattle pasture. For 35 years, he was a dairy farmer, but persistent lower back issues forced him to retire in 1991. He sold off his cows, sold one parcel of cropland, and rented out another 40 acres.
About three years ago, Harvey lost his beloved wife, Beverly. He speaks wistfully about her: “We always wanted to do something like this [the park]. We wanted something for wild creatures AND for our grandkids to enjoy.” He pauses. “AND, it cleans the water!”
Enter Ron. Or we should say, RE-enter. Now a professional native grass installer, Ron first met Harvey nearly 50 years ago when Harvey hired him to do some welding work for the dairy operation.
“There’s nothing he can’t build!” Harvey boasts of Ron, who was only too happy to start creating the park 15 years ago. Across 65 acres, he began clearing about a mile-and-a-half of eight-foot-wide paths. In the bottom lands near the river, oaks and walnut trees were planted through the Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program. Other areas were to be restored to native prairie, including an adjacent 10-acre parcel Harvey sold to Ron’s daughter to be entered into the Conservation Reserve Program.
Ron proudly identifies all the species — coneflowers, bergamot, even some rare butterfly weed. Speaking of butterflies, there’s also milkweed, the indispensable plant on which monarch butterflies lay their eggs. By the time you read this, the prairie areas will be filling with monarchs on their annual migration to Mexico for the winter.
The Ranger pushes on, although I ask Ron to stop so I can try to photograph butterflies. They, however, refuse to obey a command to pose.
Suddenly, hundreds of baby frogs are leaping on the roadway in front of us, and Ron slows to give them room. He maintains the road, grooming it and trimming vegetation at the side. Amazingly, it takes only about two hours to do the whole mile-and-a-half with his eight-foot sickle mower. In exchange, Ron gets hunting rights. And that brings us to the first of three deer stands he’s built in the park.
It’s nicknamed “the Beverly Hilton” after Harvey’s late wife. Half a mile on, the second deer stand is elevated about 18 feet, accessed by a sturdy set of stairs. The third and most sumptuous of the deer stands is more like a nice cabin. A sign above the entrance reads, “What happin [sic] in Man Cave stay in Man Cave.”
It’s complete with both solar panel and large propane tank, a stove, an easy chair, a queen bed and a toilet. Ron says he’ll camp out here for two or three days during deer season. The unit is on wheels and can be moved. If it all sounds less than rustic, look closely, and you’ll see battery-powered cameras attached to trees: the property is monitored 24-7.
- ■■■
The park features a one-acre pond nestled inside a prairie area, with an outlet to the LeSueur. Along the roadway, over the pond outlet, Ron has built a sturdy wooden bridge. It’s called the Wilhelm Memorial Bridge, after Harvey’s father. (That Harvey is here at all is a bit of a miracle, since his father was an orphan who came here all the way from Cass Lake to begin making his way in the world.)
Normally the LeSueur meanders through the property, but in recent years, it has raged after heavy winter snows or summer rains. That has backed up the outlet, flooding the bridge three times in the last four years, once under eight feet of water. The riverbank itself is eroded so much in places that Ron says he’ll have to move the roadway five to 10 feet.
After about 90 minutes, we finally make our way back up to Harvey’s back yard. Ron looks back at the park: “This is our little piece of the Big Woods!” he grins, alluding to the hardwood forest that once covered much of the southeastern third of Minnesota.
One DNR official has called the Park one of the finest private conversions that he’s seen.
- ■■■
We still hadn’t checked out much of the nine gardens Harvey maintains in his back yard. “This gardenia is 20 years old,” he beamed. He hauls it inside his heated garage every winter, along with a plethora of other perennials. One large fenced-in plot supports a variety of peppers and squash, plus two rows of his beloved dahlias he was hoping would bloom by County Fair time.
Harvey has been gardening half his life. When he was still dairying, Beverly encouraged him to do it as a hobby. She said, if he’d plant it, she would weed.
Many of his plants are started from seed, some in his own greenhouse (separate from the garage.) He may be most famous for his tomato plants. Every spring, the MN River Valley Master Gardeners host a fund-raising sale. Many who stand in line before the doors open have come primarily to buy one of the tomato plants he started back in March.
Last year, his daughter Londa canned 236 quarts picked from his garden. When Beverly was alive, she and Harvey would deliver about two tons of fresh vegetables annually to ECHO Food Shelf.
In addition to the tomatoes and dahlias, there’s a rose garden and coleus and cala lilies, and the smallest, but his personal favorite, the begonia garden. He likes to get out early in the morning, before the hottest sun, to do weeding, much of which he still does himself. In the largest plots, he suppresses weeds by placing thick mulched grass clippings over black landscape fabric.
The gardens and the park are a source of pride and comfort.
“I enjoyed showing you this,” Harvey told us. “There’s not a nicer park in private hands.”
As we went inside his cozy house to wrap up a full afternoon of observing and discussing, Harvey smiled. Gazing out his dining room window at his green Eden, he said, “I don’t have a lot of money, but I am rich!”
