Before we even start, stop what you’re doing and pull up YouTube on your phone or computer and watch Bad Bad Hats’ live performance from the 2019 South by Southwest Music festival in Austin, TX.
Pay attention to the between-song banter.
Go ahead. I’ll wait.
(Cue the theme from “Jeopardy” …)
OK, so now you know how infectious their sound is, how much time a lead singer/guitarist can spend tuning a guitar and, more importantly, how endearing and funny Kerry Alexander can be.
Bad Bad Hats will perform Tuesday as the latest guest in the Storytellers Series from Minnesota State University’s Department of Music. Previous guests in the series have included Martin Zellar from the Gear Daddies, Dave Simonette from Trampled by Turtles, and Jeremy Messersmith earlier this month.
Kerry Alexander will do most of the heavy lifting on the storyteller end of things, but she will be coming along with bandmate bassist Chris Hoge (who also happens to be her husband). She’s not only a gifted musician and songwriter, but her stage presence is magnetic. And when she starts telling a story, it’s hard to look away.
She said MSU reached out to them about coming down for what is becoming a popular series.
“I had not heard of this, but it was presented to us by our manager,” Alexander said this week. “We always like to play new places. I love talking about music, which is cool. … When they asked about it, they said they usually have like one person sort of come to the classes, but they knew Chris and I are married, and they wondered if we could both come.”
Seeing the band live, it might appear as though Alexander has been intentionally honing a between-song banter craft. The personae is lively witty, a nice complement to the way she plays guitar. But the truth is a lot simpler.
“In some ways, it started out as a defense mechanism,” she said. “Even in my personal life, I don’t like letting gaps of silence happen. And now it’s kind of become an integral part of the show. … And some situations are better for it, you know. Midnight in a rowdy bar, people are not as into the banter.”
Alexander was born in St. Paul but her family moved around quite a bit. She’s also lived in Alabama and Tampa Bay, where she became a fan of the Tampa Bay Lightning (her love for hockey would come through in the video for the band’s most popular single, “It Hurts.”). When it came time to go to college, she opted to return to her St. Paul roots and enroll at Macalester College. That’s where she met Hoge, and the two of them began making music together.
Several albums later, Bad Bad Hats — which gets its name from a naughty character in the Madeline children’s books (look it up, it’s worth your time) — has a national reputation and has been mentioned favorably in Rolling Stone magazine.
They play a lot of gigs, but they don’t play a lot where the stories behind the songs and behind the band are as important as the performance. Alexander says she likes the change of pace.
“Every once in a while we’ll play a venue where people are seated and we’ll ask the audience if anyone has any questions, and that’s really fun,” she said. “People will ask interesting questions about the music, how we got our name — it’s a good time for us to discuss the band.”
Because the nature of the Storytellers Series is to get a little more personal, it’s possible fans could ask some very personal questions. So far, though, Alexander says she hasn’t written any songs yet about topics she won’t discuss, so everything should be fair game.
Plus, she says, it can’t get any worse than a recent southeastern Minnesota gig.
“In Winona we played for a group of middle schoolers,” she said of the mostly questionless group. “That was the hardest audience.”
In addition to their Tuesday performance, Alexander and Hoge will spend several days in residency meeting with students in MSU’s music industry major.
