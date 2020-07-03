How’s this for the understatement of the century? My, how the world has changed.
I think the majority of people alive today have been blessed with lives where, for the most part, nothing really happened. We were born, went to school, got married (or not), had kids (or not), and never learned the metric system.
Then came March.
I’d been hearing things were about to change drastically from a co-worker of mine ever since January, but I didn’t believe him. How could the world change as much and as drastically as he was predicting? Change took time. Just ask anyone who’s ever tried to lose 20 pounds. Change didn’t happen overnight.
Wrong again. Maybe it wasn’t overnight, but it was pretty darn fast.
When this whole pandemic thing started, I have to admit I wasn’t exactly dismayed by the thought of being ordered to stay home 24/7. The fact we could still get carry-out food and visit the liquor store only buoyed the idea of being homebodies for a month or two. Then again, my husband and I have never had what anyone would term a vibrant social life in the first place, so not all that much was different for us.
Our first Saturday in isolation we decided to support our local economy by getting pizza from Pagliai’s. We drove downtown and as instructed I called to let the staff know we’d arrived and were ready for our pizza. While we waited, Mark glanced out the window at the 410 Project, the art gallery across the street from Pagliai’s.
“THIS IS NOT AN IMAGE OF A HORSE NOW IT IS,” he read the sign hanging over the gallery’s front window. He thought for a moment. “What does that mean?”
“It means once you read it you’ll see a horse in your head.”
“I don’t see a horse.”
“Not a real horse, just the image of a horse.”
Mark squinted. “I’m still not seeing a horse.” Only he said it a little more colorfully.
“That’s because you’re trying not to see a horse. If you don’t think about anything at all when you read it, you’ll see a horse.”
“When I don’t think about anything at all, I usually see the backs of my eyelids, not a horse. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the image of a horse when I’m not thinking about anything.”
“That’s not the point. The point is that once someone tells you not to see something, you’ll see it.”
“Not me. I do as I’m told.”
“If you did as you were told, then you’d see a horse.”
“I’ve never even ridden on a horse! Why would I want to see one?”
Thankfully, the pizza arrived at that moment. After getting it safely stowed in the back of our car, Mark looked across the street one more time.
“I still don’t see a horse. Do you?”
“Yes.”
“What does it look like?”
“Like a horse. Let’s go home.”
I pondered over that conversation for the rest of the evening and finally came to the conclusion that some people, like me, are more suggestible than others and are able to see horses where there aren’t any. Was that a good thing or a bad thing? I wasn’t sure. The only thing I was positive about was that if we had to be stuck at home for the foreseeable future, at least I was stuck at home with someone entertaining.
So the world has changed and in all likelihood will continue to change for the next few weeks, months, years, whatever. Handshakes, high-fives and hugs are bye-bye for now. But one thing's for sure: If you tell me I’m not seeing the image of a horse, I guarantee you I’ll see one immediately.
My husband, on the other hand, is a much harder nut to crack.
