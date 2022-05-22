Sometimes journeys start with angels.
And on my journey to Cuba with the Messengers for Peace Delegation — where we hoped to change Cubans’ attitudes about Americans — the first angel appeared at the airport.
An American Airlines employee told me he’d traveled to Cuba, and he was extremely helpful; I didn’t bring with me a credit card, which was required for the bag I wanted to check. I had been informed credit cards were not used in Cuba, so I came with cash only (along with my passport and proof of vaccination). I told him I didn’t have a credit card and he smiled because he knew I knew a little bit about Cuba. He quickly took his personal credit card out of his wallet and swiped it to pay for my checked bag, and I gave him $30 cash.
My first angel had stepped up. The bag I checked was full of donations for our delegation to leave at the Dr. King Center, a liberation theology center where we were to stay.
My second angelic encounter was with a TSA employee who could see I was stressed because of the check-in issues. I have Parkinson’s disease, and the previous angel ordered a wheelchair for me for my trip to security. The chair didn’t arrive, so I ventured on without it.
The TSA angel stepped up and handed me a business card that expedited people with disabilities. By merely holding up the card, agents moved me rapidly through security. I held the card up as the gentleman drove me to the gate and I was able to get on my flight on time.
My trip was already special because of the people at the beginning. And the angels just kept coming.
I have spoken to some Americans who ventured into Cuba from Mexico. When that happens, the Cuban officials don’t stamp the passports of the entering Americans. Our delegation, however, was official and legal. The title of our trip was: “Cuba: Investing in Humanity, Toward a World Without Military Bases, Policing or War.”
Our delegation was made of people who work, teach and study across the U.S. My roommate was a deacon in the Catholic church from Vermillion, South Dakota. The others in our group were students and faculty. Our mission was to help change Cubans’ attitudes of Americans after six decades of misinformation and, hopefully, one day help remove the economic sanctions that harm Cubans.
At the end of every session Jim Dimock, a Minnesota State University professor leading our trip, with the help of our translator would say, “If there is one thing you could say to us to bring back to the United States, what would it be?”
Most Cubans, when asked, said they don’t blame the American people for the discord between the nations and that they believe Americans care. The Cubans we talked to said they know it’s “politics” that keeps us apart, and that they genuinely like Americans and believe them to be good people.
The days
Our days were jam packed with events and lectures. I was impressed with the variety of presenters. One day we listened to a Cuban veteran who fought in Africa in the Angolan civil war. He told us 300,000 Cubans fought in the various conflicts that made up the Angolan civil war, and that Fidel Castro visited the troops in the field.
On his deployment, our speaker said he was asked a number of times if he wanted to continue. He stayed. I was dumbfounded by my lack of knowledge about this distant war and promised myself I’d research and find out more.
Each day the leadership would ask us what we learned the day before that really stuck with us. For me it was when I found out at the Fidel Castro left explicit instructions that there be no monuments to him, no naming bridges or schools or highways after him, either. I was amazed that a dictator who led the country for 40 years would go out with humility.
The Fidel Center in Havana is housed in a mansion and was one of my favorite stops. The campus was landscaped in a gracious manner and it was spacious and green. It felt more like a presidential library than a museum. I enjoyed seeing Fidel’s baseball jersey. And I was shocked at what a large man he was.
Our leaders were always mindful of our physical and mental condition, so the pace was consistent but not overwhelming. I particularly enjoyed our visits to art museums and music venues. I was surprised to hear from religious leaders and experts on sexual harassment and women’s issues.
Our very first presenter was a female Presbyterian minister who was associated with the Dr. King Center. One of our interpreters described the church in Cuba as a hybrid that focused on social justice issues. We were invited to the Archbishop Romero Center to hear a woman speak about the status of women in Cuban society.
In Cuba, abortion is legal and transgender people are accepted. We were told that Fidel’s niece is transgender and is a world leader on transgender acceptance.
I wondered if our delegation knew of Oscar Romero, the archbishop who was addressing social justice and was assassinated in El Salvador.
Impressions
In writing this piece I kept coming back to the reactions I got from people in Mankato when I told them I was going to Cuba. One man said, “It’s illegal,” and a woman said, “Why would you want to go there? Aren’t people trying to get out of there?” Another neighbor said, “Aren’t you afraid of being shot?” A Cuban lady I met in Mexico said, “There’s no food there.”
So many images and impressions that my mind was a blur. The answers are personal and as varied as the questions. Most of the individuals were not travelers. People who travel know the answers.
We travel because we are curious and seek adventure. Many Buddhists I have met describe living in the present moment. For me, travel pushes me into the present moment. The more diverse the culture, the more I am taken to wonder and the more the moment embraces me. I have lived in many places and there is a measure of understanding that I have.
I have not served in the military but I did voluntary service in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1990, so I have experienced war. Cuba is not a dangerous place; America is far more dangerous. There are more weapons on the streets of America.
I had no fear of street crime. I felt safe at all times. I was on an educational trip to South Korea and I also felt very safe. Different areas have different levels of safety. I lived in New York City and I made adjustments to my activity depending on the time and place. Cuba is not dangerous.
On the other hand, I was constantly trying to figure out what the embargo was doing to the culture. Was the absence of toilet seats cultural or scarcity? Other countries I have traveled to don’t use Western-style toilets. I found only one toilet in Cuba that had a seat. I adjusted, and I was OK.
Travel brings new experiences such as “suicide showers” — shower heads that have immersion heaters so you can see wires going to the shower head. Hot showers are a wonderful thing. Scary, but wonderful.
Most of my problems when traveling are my lack of the language.
We spent a few nights in government-approved bed-and-breakfast houses. One night I had a private room in a very nice place in Santa Cruz. The design of the house was unusual in that my room had a window that opened to a hallway. My door knob malfunctioned and I was locked in. Fortunately I was able to open the window and yell to Jim in English that I was locked in.
I don’t know the Spanish word for “help.” Ninety percent of the time the problem is that I’m American and therefore speak only one language.
I keep trying to learn Spanish but I keep waiting for the pill. I have taken three classes and I still have the vocabulary of a 4-year-old. On our trip there were translators.
My wife, who is a great traveler and shares the joy of new experiences, uses the word “whispers.” We listen to the whispers. The whispers I am hearing are security. How much am I missing because of security or control? On our trip I could not understand why we did not go to the Hemingway house in Havana, or visit the hotel where he stayed or visit the bar that he frequented.
I asked Jim and he said the American government has something to say about our itinerary.
I don’t really understand that but I know that each year the trip is different. Last year the trip included a stay near the Bay of Pigs. The point is: Cuba is a country with a rich history and culture so there is much to explore. I would love to visit again, and I may. But I would not want to take someone else’s opportunity to walk the streets of Havana.
The farm
At one point, we visited a farm. We were introduced to the farmer and he showed us his field that he irrigated. He spoke with great pride about his farm and he spoke of having a good relationship with the government. What really grabbed me was that I noticed that the farmer had a severe tremor with his right hand. I suspected he may have Parkinson’s.
I didn’t want to say anything so I told my interpreter to let him know who I was and that I had Parkinson’s.
I wondered then if this trip was one of those angel moments, and that this time it was my turn to be the angel. Was it possible fate brought me to this farm? My interpreter spoke to the man and wife and explained my condition. I told him about a thing called “deep brain stimulation,” and that, in the U.S., we have doctors who do this procedure.
The farmer was excited about talking about it. I told him that, given what I knew about the Cuban medical system, I had faith that someone on the island could help him. He said he didn’t know of any and asked if the surgery was expensive. I told him that I did not have the tremors as a symptom, and reassured him that when I got back to the States I would relay more information back to him.
The embargo doesn’t just stop material things but also the matters of the heart and health. The conditions will change because the people of the U.S. are good.
Today in the U.S. we hear of a shortage of baby formula. During the pandemic we had critical shortages of ventilators. Imagine Cuba, where they have shortages every day of medicine, machinery and consumer goods. Empathy will bring the American people to a point where they will lift the embargo.
On May 1, I stood in Revolution Square with 1 million people. I looked up the street and I saw thousands of Cubans marching toward the square. Solidarity. They were not marching for Lenin or Fidel or Marx. They were marching as Cubans. In my opinion, it is not about Socialism or Communism. It’s about being Cuban.
