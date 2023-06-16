In 1995, the nation of Colombia, backdrop for Anika Fajardo’s delightful memoir “Magical Realism for Non-Believers,” was a less-than-ideal place. Lawless, corrupt and with high drug and gang activity, it seemed most unfitting for a young, Minnesota-raised woman just blossoming into adulthood. But for Fajardo, this place was home, the place she was born and the setting of a life she was forced to abandon.
Her father, someone she accepts as loving Colombia too much to leave it, is little more than a stranger when Fajardo returns to visit. His house is unfamiliar, stirring only an echo of a memory on the first night of Fajardo’s stay. In the opening chapter, she finds some of her baby items strewn in the hall, a ghostly reminder to her adult self of that life left behind.
Spanning key events spread across years, Fajardo’s memoir lets readers accompany her on a life’s journey, navigating her memories of childhood, the recollections of others and the should-haves and possibilities these stories present.
The subtitle of Fajardo’s memoir is “A Memoir of Finding Family,” and it’s the sort of book that continues to find readers and fans a few years after its release. And since its publication in 2019, Fajardo’s writing career has taken off with two successful novels for young readers — “What If a Fish,” which won the 2021 Minnesota Book Award in children’s literature, and “Meet Me Halfway,” released to great praise in 2022.
She is such a deep thinker, and in her memoir her empathy allows for an enriching read, with each family member portrayed so fully so that nobody feels sidelined. Despite this depth, the book proves easily digestible, even for the casual bookworm. It’s definitely one that is unique, and one I’d highly recommend to those interested in dipping their toes into Hispanic or Latin culture. It’s also a beautiful gateway into learning about Colombia.
The highlights of the book are the many images to mull over, “the world getting colored in like a child’s drawing, one object at a time,” as Fajardo puts it. The language is rich, painting a delicate setting of place and characters that we get to know at the same time as our author, an almost coming-of-age story centered on the difficulties of split cultures. We discover family members at the same time as Fajardo and see them evolve by following her through key moments of her life.
An interesting aspect of “Magical Realism for Non-Believers” remains the discussions of cultural blending between families, the intrinsic nature of growing up as a split culture kid, the feeling of being “other” or feeling “too Colombian” for Minnesota and “too Midwest” for Colombia. Her parents’ own pairing of Colombian and American mirrors that of her and her partner, David. This gets explored beautifully in the book.
Fajardo also does a good job of drawing comparisons between the two settings — the frigid cabins of childhood in northern Minnesota contrast with the bohemian, hedonistic warmth of 1990’s Colombia. At times, there is an almost sexual sense of liberation to Colombia, which Fajardo encounters as someone who has been suppressed by Midwestern restraints, where Scandinavian and Christian traditions still govern much in daily life.
A natural storyteller, Fajardo writes in a way that is emotional and compelling, her memory so sharp that images spring from the page, personifying Colombia’s vast landscape, the “huge leaves” and “piles of mangoes” alike. Through a heavy load of personal anecdotes, Fajardo shows a natural talent of connecting with readers. She writes freely and openly as if speaking with a long-lost friend. We spend much time imagining, wondering and romanticizing with Fajardo on what is, essentially, her migration home.
At times, the book’s focus seems to waver, and we jump around and between stories often. It can be hard to follow, with chapters sometimes flickering between the years. But that’s not too distracting and doesn’t take away from the story overall. The book’s connection to magical realism wasn’t particularly convincing, but it also wasn’t a distraction.
Each moment in the story gets told with a great amount of love for culture and family, as we follow Fajardo navigating the complex emotions of young adult life. She moves through ins and outs of finding one’s self while finding and accepting a family that had been lost. The book culminates with the greatest gift of all, the birth of her own child — and also the birth of her half-brother’s child. The two cousins will grow up knowing each other.
To say much more almost feels as though it would do the book an injustice. After all, this is Fajardo’s story to tell, and it couldn’t be put in better words than her own. “Magical Realism for Non-Believers” is a truly wonderful, warming and uplifting read.
Sarah James is a recent graduate of the creative writing program at Minnesota State University Mankato. She is a keen fiction writer originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
