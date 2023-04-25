Shannon Gibney, a smart, skilled and engaging writer best known for her young-adult novels, has written a new book that might be difficult to describe if not for the convenient subtitle under which it was published, one that labels it “a speculative memoir of transracial adoption.”
If you live in Minnesota, chances are your life has been touched by transracial adoption, even if that term isn’t familiar to you. No matter what source you consult, you’ll see that Minnesota ranks among the states where transracial adoptive families are most common.
If you, as a Minnesotan, are not part of such a nuclear family, chances are your extended relatives or your group of close friends do include people who are part of such a nuclear family. Considering that context, Gibney’s story has something to tell all of us.
“The only way for people like me — adoptees — to express the truth of our lives and experiences is to embrace that there are no singular truths,” Gibney writes in “The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be,” published this winter by Dutton Books.
“There is no one reality. There are no stories without holes.”
In her prologue, Gibney explains the particulars of her origins and background. Her birth parents were Boisey Collins Jr., an African American man, and Patricia Powers, a white Irish American woman who chose the name Erin for her newborn baby girl.
Jim and Susan Gibney, that infant’s white adoptive parents, gave her the name Shannon and raised her in Ann Arbor, Michigan, home to the “backyard woods where my imagination first grew roots,” Shannon Gibney writes.
At age 19, she began a search that would lead to her birth mother and to the unfortunate news that her birth father had died years earlier, when he was 35 and Shannon was a child of only 6.
Gibney goes on to have “a complicated, on-again, off-again relationship” with her birth mother until the older woman’s death from cancer at age 58.
Gibney’s history is rarely easy or uncomplicated. When she’s telling her own story, she recognizes and expresses its complexity. In those sections, nearly everything she has to say is interesting and compelling.
Gibney is the author of “See No Color” and “Dream Country,” young-adult novels published in 2015 and 2018, respectively, both winners of Minnesota Book Awards.
She is also co-author of the 2022 picture book “Where We Come From,” and she has a new picture book, “Sam and the Incredible African and American Food Fight,” coming from the University of Minnesota Press in April.
In some passages, her memoir reads as a straightforward autobiography. Through compelling scenes, Gibney describes her first visit to Utica, New York, to meet her birth mother and some subsequent encounters with members of her extended biological family.
The book also includes photographs and reproductions of handwritten letters. In one of the letters, Gibney’s birth mother provides a warning to her daughter by detailing the worrisome history of breast cancer among their biological relatives.
This material — Gibney’s real-life history — provides an impactful story, and when she is writing in a simple and truthful way, which she is doing much of the time, any reader will find the book hard to set aside. The speculative portion of the narration, though, is a departure from the expected.
At several points in this memoir, Gibney takes readers into an imaginary portal through which Shannon and her speculative counterpart, a growing girl named Erin Powers, encounter and examine one another. In these places, this “speculative memoir” has the feel of a fantasy story.
“I look into the spiral deeply, and I see myself peering back at me,” Gibney writes. “I mean … not myself precisely, but someone who looks exactly like me. It’s like she is me and she isn’t.”
These imagined scenes, which portray what life might have been like for Erin Powers if she had never been adopted, had never become Shannon Gibney, are solidly crafted. They will make readers think. They may remind readers of the many possible outcomes of any life. But, generally speaking, they are not as engaging as the descriptions of Gibney’s everyday experiences.
That’s a minor concern, though, when considering the whole of what Gibney has built. “The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be” is a one-of-a-kind book by a one-of-a-kind writer, and it amounts to worthwhile reading for anyone in this part of the world.
