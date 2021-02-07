Sometimes I think of Thanksgiving as Friday evening, Christmas as Saturday night, New Year’s Day as a champagne brunch on Sunday afternoon, all followed by two solid months of Mondays. Which is why I believe the Super Bowl was created.
People needed another holiday to help them get through the dreary winter. Why not have one that celebrates nothing more than consuming massive amounts of empty calories while cheering for your favorite — or not — football team?
Until recently what I knew about football would have easily fit on the head of a pin with room to spare. As a matter of fact, I was so obtuse that when we first moved to Mankato and heard the Vikings practiced at Minnesota State University, I thought the Vikings were the University of Minnesota’s football team. And no, I didn’t grow up on Mars. Why I thought the U’s football team would practice in Mankato is anybody’s guess, but I did. It wasn’t until a few years later that I figured out who the Vikings really were.
But over the past year I’ve been drawn into professional football’s web since our son Joe has become a mega fan, and when Joe likes something, trying to remain impartial is like trying to swim at the edge of a whirlpool; sooner or later you’re going to get sucked in, especially since he doesn’t have cable and watches most of the games at our house.
I confess there have been several bumps on the road to becoming a REAL football fan. My main problem has been trying to understand the rules, which often make no sense to me. Mark and Joe have been pretty patient answering my questions, although I have noticed that as the season’s gone on, their explanations have become, shall we say, a bit brusque, especially when it comes to the mysterious, unfathomable “downs.”
In September, whenever I asked what a down was, I’d get a detailed response. Now when I ask because I still don’t get it, I’m told, “Just keep watching. You’ll understand someday.”
I don’t think so. You can explain to me until you’re blue in the face and I’m unconscious, but I’m pretty sure I will never understand what a “down” is and why they’re so important. I’ve tried to comprehend my husband and son’s repeated explanations, but they might as well be talking in Latin for all I’m getting out of it.
I also find it impossible not to comment on the less-than-sportsmanlike behavior those big tough football players occasionally display.
“Did you see that? That guy on the blue team just tackled the orange team’s quarterback. Is that legal? After all, he’s trying to throw the ball. That’s just plain rude.”
“The blue team is the Bills and the orange team is the Browns,” Joe says in the same tone of voice a museum curator might use on someone who didn’t immediately recognize a Rembrandt next to a Picasso. “And it’s allowed after a certain amount of time if he hasn’t thrown the ball.”
“Why? The quarterback is the most important player, right?”
“Yes …”
“Then shouldn’t they be untouchable? If they get hurt, there goes the team.”
Which is something else I don’t understand. Why put all your eggs in one basket? Wouldn’t it be smarter to have at least half a dozen equally talented quarterbacks instead of just one? I floated that idea past my husband and son and was rewarded with a request for more nachos, a move I’ve come to recognize as a not-so-subtle way to get rid of me and my inane questions for a few minutes.
I heard that some of the bigger advertisers are pulling out of this year’s Super Bowl because, given the lousy year we’ve all just been through, they don’t think people are in the mood to watch an overly hyped, loud, flashy football game. I disagree.
I think an overly hyped, loud, flashy football game is exactly what we need, mainly because we still have another month of Mondays to get through. Besides, unlike the next holiday — Valentine’s Day — the Super Bowl can be watched solo, as a couple or in a socially distanced stadium. I’d call that a win-win situation for everyone involved no matter which team takes home the trophy.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
