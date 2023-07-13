From the beginning, longtime local musician Eli Hoehn says he was committed to making his new music festival something that would last.
“I knew I could devote five years to this,” Hoehn says of his latest creation, the Minnesota Original Music Festival in St. Peter.
And he’s excited about the improvements over last year.
“I love sitting outside and listening to music, too, but by adding a second stage — the Triple Falls Stage — we’ve increased the opportunities for more people to participate. I don’t want it to be a passive experience.”
The Minnesota Original Music Festival’s sophomore effort kicks off Wednesday and runs through July 23. It includes a wide variety of performances, panels, open stages and events — all free. Hoehn, lead man for Captain Gravitone and the String Theory Orchestra, started last year with a five-year plan.
Perhaps the most participatory event and one of the best-attended events from last year — the 48-Hour Band Challenge — is returning. Hosted by “Punk Rock” Tom Heffernan and the vocalist from last year’s winning group, Cara Gorman, the competition will take place 6 p.m. July 21 at Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter. The winner will perform on the KMSU Main Stage at the pavilion in Minnesota Square Park July 23, the festival’s final day.
Here’s how it works: “You will be drafted into a band challenge group selected at random from available signed up contestants,” according the festival website. “The draft meeting (on July 19) will provide additional challenge details. Your group will have 48 hours to write 1 original song and learn 2 covers. You and your bandmates then perform before our panel of judges and audience.”
“I think the coolest thing about this is that it’s become a statewide activity,” Heffernan says. “We’ve had a good number of people sign up already. We have 45 slots available, which means there’s a potential of nine new bands forming. There are certain rules to make it more interesting. Then they have 48 hours to put it all together.”
While the 48 Hour Band Challenge will attract performers who may or may not be currently musically active, the Songwriters in the Round event hopes to represent a spectrum of decidedly active musicians who are just revving up as well as those who have been in the race for ages.
Kaleb Braun-Schulz, himself an active local musician in a number of projects, curated and will moderate this year’s discussion/performance, which is July 20 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“The mission of this,” Braun-Schulz says, “was to get songwriters at different points in their career together to chat and perform some songs. … My goal is to get an idea of how people’s perspectives of their musical careers change over time and how their goals evolve as they grow.”
A more niche event, perhaps, is Anya Menk’s presentation, “Releasing, Self-Marketing, and Promoting Your Album.” Menk is an independent music instructor and recently released her debut album, “Inner Voices.”
“It was a big project,” Menk says. “At first I was going to do a single, then an EP, then it just kind of grew into an album. I didn’t realize how much time goes into something like that. I learned a ton about copyright laws, and licensing, and mixing and mastering, different programs you can use, and how to distribute your album.”
The festival’s bread and butter, of course, is the live performances.
Pianist and composer Masa Ishikawa says he hopes to perform the entirety of his upcoming album as a sort of premiere.
“There are six pieces on this album, which will be my third album, and I plan to play all six,” says Ishikawa, who is a visiting professor at Gustavus Adolphus College. “I think we should be able to play them all within the time frame that we were given.”
Ishikawa says he is excited to play the festival because it gives him a chance to focus on original compositions.
“In jazz there is a tradition of playing standards,” he says. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I do that, too. In a setting like this, an original music festival, I’m grateful to be part of it because I get to play my original music.”
Ishikawa will perform 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22, on the KMSU Main Stage. (For a complete list of the 17 KMSU Main Stage performers and the various 14 events happening at The Triple Falls Stage, visit www.mnomf.org.)
At year two of his five-year plan, Hoehn says he is excited they got it off the ground last year and that this year is shaping up nicely. But his outlook for the future is both grounded and surprisingly fluid.
“We don’t have a 501(C)(3) status,” Hoehn says. “If we did, that would give us access to larger grants and we could do a lot more. We have to generate more revenue to get that, and then we’d have a board and more structure.”
He goes on to say, “I hope it becomes something that is put on by Greater Mankato area musicians. I hope that different people will be involved over time so that it lifts all boats, so to speak. I don’t want it to stay exactly the same every year or reflect just a few individuals’ visions.”
It’s clear the festival’s success is rooted in Hoehn’s philosophy of inclusion, and that is perhaps what has drawn enthusiasm across the board from the local music community.
There’s a buzz lingering from last year, paling only in comparison to the anticipation for this year, with no reason to doubt that the positivity of the Minnesota Original Music Festival will continue to ripple outward.
If You Go What: Minnesota Original Music Festival Where: St. Peter When: Many events are scheduled at various venues between Sunday and July 23. Visit mnomf.org for a full listing of events. Cost: Free
