There are a few things I do that I know drive my husband absolutely insane.
Those “friendly” reminders sometimes do the opposite of what the intended message is supposed to be. Like, for example, “Please let out Dog in the morning, because after all, he’s been holding his bladder, too.”
Or ...
“Yoooooo, put ya dang dish in the dishwasher.”
Or …
“Dude, put the recycling in the recycling bin, man.”
Or his personal favorite that has now become its own meme in our household and he vouched to put it on my headstone …
“Bruh, I need the context of what you’re talking about.”
But those reminders aren’t nearly as annoying or devastating to him as using generic passwords. As a person who works with computers all day and has his accounts set up like Fort Knox, my passwords have ultimately disappointed the man. A man who had seemingly a hundred little black books. No, not those little black books. Books full. Of. Impossible. Passwords.
On the other hand, he married someone who had a terrible habit of using decade-old passwords. Our virtual household fort with a loose end.
I’m the first to admit it, my passwords were horrendous. Now, for the purpose of the column, which is available online and to all you lovely readers, I’m going to use made-up passwords. (And I better not get any emails about someone trying to hack into my accounts!)
The first incriminating case of the terrible passwords was early in our relationship when he had asked for my Netflix account information.
“Oh, yeah, it’s generic@email.com and password is GenericPassword1.”
Bemused, he stammered a little then chuckled. “That can’t actually be your password, right?”
Of course it’s my password, I told him. It’s the same one I’ve been using since high school.
“That’s … that’s not secure. At all. Do you use that anywhere else?”
A little concerned about the immediate change of tone in a normally aloof guy, I told him yeah, maybe. But for nothing important, I said. Just a couple of unused emails and Netflix.
“But your Netflix account has your billing info … And if you use that same password, they’re going to figure out your other accounts and have access to them,” he said.
OK. Yeah. He was right. It’s logical, I told him. But no one wants my information. Hell, I don’t even want my own information.
Begrudgingly, he signed into the account and muttered, “You really need to change those passwords.”
I sighed and rolled my eyes. “OK, Grandpa.”
But then, as we started to rewatch “Walking Dead” on Netflix, my little brain started to kick in with the “What-ifs?”
Like, what if people do end up getting into my accounts? People can see all my personal info like the ungodly amount of spam emails or cringey email drafts, or even worse, see my bank account was at $10.56.
Nah, man, I ain’t letting that happen.
I changed everything to 20+ character passwords and to random objects that came into my head and also closed down unused accounts. And later on, when secondary verification became a thing, I added that, too. It was a long process, but at least I knew that people couldn’t get into my accounts.
And now, as I look through my social media accounts, I’m realizing that a lot of people are getting their accounts “hacked” into. My friends keep warning others not to accept friend requests from profiles that look like theirs or even have had to create a whole new account due to being locked out by these lowlifes.
And sometimes, it’s much more dire than a social media account — it can be your bank account. Recently, someone logged into my bank account — a recent hacking scheme that these online thugs had been doing and draining bank accounts. And even though I caught it on time and called my bank and took all the precautions, it could have easily been one sad Christmas.
Be proactive and protect your information.
Make sure this doesn’t happen to you because beyond it being a pain in the butt, it’s honestly a violation of your privacy. That doesn’t shake off easily.
Here are some tips my husband, the keeper of all passwords, suggested:
• “Don’t reuse passwords.”
• “This one might be controversial, but using a physical password book is totally fine because unless someone breaks into your house, they’re not going to get to the passwords. Use this book to keep track of your passwords.”
And most importantly
• “Always update your passwords once a year on all accounts.”
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com and you can follow my nonsensical, millennial ramblings on Twitter at @DrgNotorious.
