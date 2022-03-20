I have a certain relative I talk to on the phone once a week. Or maybe I should say I have a certain relative I listen to on the phone once a week because, in all honesty, there’s not a whole lot of conversing going on. Ours are the obligatory conversations people have because you are family, and you’ll feel guilty if you don’t.
Every so often this relative will ask me what is new in my life, only she doesn’t really ask. Instead, she says, “What’s new with you,” in a somewhat flat tone of voice.
I know it can take me quite a while to catch on to a trend, but I finally realized that if someone doesn’t verbally put a question mark at the end of a question, they don’t care what’s new with you; they are simply being kinda sorta polite before steering the conversation back to where it should be: what’s new with them.
I don’t mind this complete lack of interest as being a full-time listener enables me to play mahjong on my laptop while tossing in an occasional “I can’t believe anyone would say that to you!” and “You are absolutely right!” so I can get through my duty call without raising my blood pressure too much.
I was thinking about my uninterested relative when I heard the latest contretemps over periods.
Yes, periods. As in those round black things that go at the end of a declarative sentence.
Apparently, more and more people aren’t putting any punctuation at the end of a text message because they don’t want it to be interpreted the wrong way. Instead, people send messages like:
I’ll be there at noon
I love you
Where did you put my new shoes
I noticed the no-punctuation tendency with my older son and, as a perennial candidate for Mother of the Year, assumed he was just being lazy, but now I know it’s a “thing.”
“Yep” I was told — via text, naturally by an impartial texter I know — “people think if you put a period at the end of a sentence it means you’re mad at them”
“How can putting a period at the end of a sentence mean you’re mad at someone?” I texted back. “Wouldn’t whatever you wrote convey that message?”
I couldn’t see the texter, but I could imagine the eye roll. “Sentences read more angrily with a period at the end of them”
“They do?”
“Yes and never put three ellipses at the end of a work email”
“Why not?”
“Because that means you want to kill the person you’re writing to especially if it’s your boss”
All right, things have gone too far if three little dots in a row at the end of a sentence mean you want to kill the person you’re sending a message to, particularly if that person approves your timesheet and buys you a nice gift come holiday time. I know we’re gotten to be a lot more volatile society, but murder by ellipses? Really?
“I thought three ellipses meant ‘maybe’ or ‘let’s see what happens’ or possibly ‘you’re right but I’m not saying so yet.”
“It means you have hidden hostility toward the person you’re texting”
Gimme a break. “What about exclamation points?”
“That shows you’ve either had too much coffee or you’re too cheerful for your own good”
“So what you’re saying is if you want to play it safe, don’t use any punctuation in texts if you don’t want to be misinterpreted.”
“Yes and never use all caps unless you want to sound like you’re yelling like how old people used to do before figuring out how to text”
For Pete’s sake.
You know what I think? I think TOO MANY PEOPLE SPEND FAR TOO MUCH TIME OVERTHINKING THINGS IF THEY’RE SPENDING ALL THIS TIME THINKING ABOUT WHAT PUNCTUATION MARK TO PUT AT THE END OF A TEXT!
All I know for sure is the next time I receive a message ending with … I’m going to be VERY cautious while I overthink how to reply. Thank God I’m not a boss because then I’d be in real trouble...
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
