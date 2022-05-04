This so-called spring certainly has to be the worst ever.
Has the wind ever stopped?
Take comfort in knowing everyone is likely two to three weeks behind in garden and yard work. I guess this is a good year for the promotion of delaying mowing the yard in May? Will there be grass that needs mowing in May?
How about some lawn repair work instead?
Depressions, or low spots, can appear in the lawn due to compaction, driving over it when it’s too wet or forgetting to move that stack of brick pavers four years ago.
Depressions in the yard can be fixed in three ways depending on the size of the damage. Small, shallow depressions can be repaired by sprinkling a thin layer of soil over the area every week and the grass will grow through it. This works if the depression is shallow, like only 1-2 inches. If the depression is more like a pothole in the ground, deeper than two inches, then fill in with soil and seed over the top. The third option is to cut across the area with a knife, making a big X. Peel back the turf layer, fill the depression with soil and place the turf back down. A hump in the yard can be removed the same way, surgically with a knife and spade, removing the excess soil.
Grass matching
Getting the right grass seed so it matches the rest of the lawn can be tricky. If your lawn was originally sodded, it likely was 100% Kentucky Blue Grass in our region. Otherwise your turf is likely a mixture of grasses.
You may think all grass is the same color until you notice that obvious circle of dark green or blue green. Lawns started from seed are often a mixture — mostly KBG, but also fescues and perennial rye.
When you are over seeding a thin lawn, spreading the new seed a bit beyond the target areas won’t be noticed as much as a defined spot. KBG is by far the most expensive seed to buy. Annual rye, which most mixes contain, is the cheapest.
Annual rye, unlike perennial rye, will not return the next year. So why is it included in the mixtures? Annual rye acts as a nurse crop to help the other grass seeds stay in place, so it does have a purpose. Just be careful when choosing mixes that the percentage of annual rye is not greater than 20% or so. The cheaper the bag of seed is, the higher the amount of annual rye. Let the percentages — not the price be your guide for a better investment.
Fine fescue performs better in shady areas than other grasses, and tall fescues take a lot more abuse, such as in a kids’ play area. When repairing dead grass areas, rake or scruff up the soil so the new seed has good soil contact.
Moisture is critical for good germination, however constant watering can create rivers of grass seed running off the yard. There are many great soil patch products to choose from. The old ways, like covering with straw or pine needles still work too.
Zone 4
Mid-May is usually when we can plant anything in our gardens in zone 4. Will that still hold true in this special weather year?
Rain, cold, wind, rain, cold, wind. Nights must consistently be above 50 degrees, a temp we are seldom getting during the day. Here are my top tips for your garden success:
• Timing: Wait until it is warm enough for warm weather crops such as tomatoes and peppers, usually mid-May.
Securing clear plastic around the outside bottom half of tomato cages will offer some wind protection. Remove it once the plant is established in a couple of weeks. You can also use a metal #10 can as a collar, and leave in place all season.
• Spacing: Give plants the room they need. At least a 3 x 3 ft. area for a tomato plant, and 18” between row crops such as green beans. Squeezing in too many plants results in little production. Air flow reduces foliage diseases.
• Be observant: With your shuffle hoe in hand, take a daily tour, look for insect and disease issues. Take action: If you have insect or disease issues. Address them right away.
• Do not overwater (this is a recording); 1-2” of water per week only, including the rainfall.
• In mid-June apply a 6-inch layer of straw or similar material around for summer mulch.
The Mankato Farmers’ Market opens 8 a.m. Saturday in the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Weekday markets, which are 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, start in June.
