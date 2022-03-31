Murder mysteries are usually referred to as “who-dunnits.” For the Bethany Lutheran College production of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” opening Friday, it has been more of a “what-if” situation.
“There’s a lot of ‘what-ifs’ in what we’re doing,” said Peter Bloedel, who is directing. “Like, ‘What if we do this?’ The cast is really into sharing their ideas. And I am, too. So, we’re bouncing ideas back and forth off of one another. That’s been a lot of fun. It’s a real creative group.”
When asked if that’s encouraged when doing the play, he responded: “They don’t discourage it.”
It’s December 1940, and eccentric theater financier Elsa Von Grossenknueten has gathered a team at her mansion in Chappaqua, New York, when a blizzard hits, ala Agatha Christie. The action takes place in the classic murder-mystery location: the library.
It is soon discovered that the play’s creative team also created the flop, “Manhattan Holiday,” that was ravaged by the “Stage Door Slasher,” who stabbed chorus girls. The play builds off of the genre’s stereotypes to evolve into a hilarious story, Bloedel said.
“There are so many more twists in it than I had originally thought possible,” said Isaiah Koepsell, who plays struggling comic Eddie McCuen. “The characters all have their funny parts, and our cast is really playing to those comical strengths.”
“There are many fun accents and unique characters in the show, plus an abundance of ridiculous humor and energy,” said Anna Kerkow, who plays Nikki Crandall, a dancer hired for the backer’s gathering.
“I would love to meet some of these characters in real life, just for the entertainment they would bring alone.”
Bloedel also has designed the set, a large box set that allows for what he calls “Scooby-Doo chases” and physical humor. Those have been enhanced with the addition of those “what-ifs” that can take the energy from 2 to 10.
The show also builds off some of the fears of the times, such as the emergence of Nazis in Germany, to keep the cast and audience off balance.
“And there’s an Irish tenor with a thick Irish brogue who later gets a Bronx accent, who later is a German,” Bloedel said. The maid, Helsa Wenzel, is a German who, shall we say, goes through a transformation of sorts.
Michael Kelly is an undercover cop trying to solve the “Stage Door Slasher” murders. He also gets involved in the action at the snowbound mansion. The creative team is made up of Roger Hopewell, composer for “White House Merry-Go-Round,” and Bernice Roth, lyricist.
Stage manager Kayelynn Lawson knew very little about the show going in but has worked with Bloedel before and enjoyed it. Her favorite part so far has been working with the 10-person cast. “Everyone involved is very passionate about theater, and the small cast size allows for closer relationships.”
While Lawson runs the show from the booth, her assistant stage manager has a much more hands-on role in the wings of the theater. In fact, this techie even makes an on-stage appearance. (But don’t tell anyone!)
“We’re going to dress him up like one of the killers, just for a moment, just to kind of come in. It’s going to be one of those Scooby-Doo chases where you see the killer is all dressed in black,” the director said.
Bloedel said he hasn’t done a murder mystery since early in his Bethany career when he directed “Dial M for Murder” and “Mousetrap.” About 10 years ago, he directed a Hitchcock radio play but that was primarily three people standing at microphones.
This is also the first full-length production he has directed since 2018’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which he also adapted. He’s directed a couple of their fall Theatre Physics productions, but that’s been it.
Masks are no longer required of patrons, and the department can do full-length plays with an intermission.
Four years is an entire college career for students, and Bloedel finds himself at both ends of several students’ Bethany terms.
“I’ve got four of these students who were in that show (Sleepy Hollow) as first-semester freshmen. Now it’s their last semester and they’re seniors. So, I got them at the very beginning of their tenure at Bethany, and now I get them at the very end.”
The cast is having a great time in rehearsals and looks forward to sharing the results of their work with audiences.
“We have tried to be creative by adding funny bits that ended up cracking us up, and we shared some good laughs,” Koepsell said.
“The thing that is different about this show is that it takes a pretty macabre topic of murder and brings a comical twist to it. It is not a serious show, but rather a show that I expect will have people busting a gut laughing.”
Kerkow invites people to have a have a good time. “People should come to the show because it’s fun! The countless plot twists, suspenseful situations and ridiculous comedic characters will keep you laughing in your seat throughout the show.”
