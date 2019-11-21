A couple of days ago, I cried.
It was Nov. 19. The day my mom would have turned 79. And, like a sentimental and emotional man such as myself is wont to do on such occasions, I thought back to all those years when I was too busy to call her on her birthday, too wrapped up in own BS to call her on Mother’s Day.
And if I’m being really honest here, I must confess that I actually had to do some math before I realized how old she would have been. What kind of son doesn’t know how old his mother is?
So, yeah. I had a day. That was the 19th.
Then, on the very next day, I had a great day. Well, my kids had great days, which in my mind and world absolutely means I had a great day, too.
(Trigger warning: If you’re one of those readers who hates hearing stories about my kids, now would be a good time to show yourself out.)
As I’ve stated before in this space, you’ve got one job as a parent: get them to 18 with all their limbs attached and their psyches reasonably intact. We got that done. We’ve got two healthy, normal kids. Mission accomplished.
But when they hit that age, it’s not like you magically stop caring. As a matter of fact, the intensity of caring and worrying about them didn’t change much at all. You still wish for them to succeed and excel, follow their lives from afar via text, email and FaceTime. Sure, maybe they’re not doing it under my roof anymore, but they’re still involved in endeavors of great import.
The fact that they’re not under my roof is kind of a blessing and a curse. A blessing in that they’re figuring life out on their own and their problems don’t immediately become my problems … And a curse because it’s hard to fix some problems from five hours away. Sometimes you need to hastily get in the car to go fix some stuff, even if the fix is just a hug.
So, back to that good day, and how my mother’s death meaningfully prefaced my good day.
Let’s examine the recent evidence.
Child No. 1, whom I’ll call “Emma,” decided in her senior year of college that she was going to law school, and would opt to take a year off after graduating with a science degree so she could save up money and study for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). The LSAT is a baffling, confounding and slightly ridiculous test that all prospective law school students must take. Unlike the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT), which tests students’ knowledge, the LSAT is a test of logic and reasoning skills. For students wanting admission to law school, LSAT scores are the No. 1 most important factor.
She took the LSAT a while back in Milwaukee. Then waited with epic impatience for her scores. While I won’t tell you her score, I will say she was very happy with it. I didn’t care what her score was. I only cared that she was happy with it. Hearing the joy and relief in her voice was the kind of moment parents wish would happen every day.
Child No. 2, whom I’ll call “Sam,” also got some great news. A political science major, he’d recently interviewed for an important internship in the Wisconsin State House. Leaning left like his old man, “Sam” applied with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and was seeking a position with Jennifer Schilling, a Dem from La Crosse who is the Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader. He rehearsed interview questions, asked his dad for advice (which … why?) and put on his best neck tie.
And then, like is sister, he waited a few weeks to hear back. Nov. 20 came, and he texted, “I got the internship!” Getting this internship is a big deal for him and a big step in his climbing to an even bigger internship or job in the world of politics. Very proud of him.
I lay out this evidence not to merely broadcast the accomplishments of my offspring, but to make a larger point.
In addition to wanting to raise children who are happy and healthy, most parents also want to raise children who are on a path in life that will see them do better than their parents did.
My parents were blue collar, low-income St. Paulites. My dad died when I was in my mid 20s so he never got to see the captain of industry I’d become (obviously joking). But my mom had a chance to see my life and get to know my family. While she didn’t say it in so many words, I’m pretty sure she was proud of me, proud of who I became and knew that I’d done a little better than they did.
When my kids have a day like they had Nov. 20, it’s evidence to me that they’re well on their way to doing better than I have, achieving more, wanting something bigger and better. I often wonder if I’ve done enough to help them understand that they should strive to do important things. These two wins, in my mind, tell me they’re on their way.
And that makes me happy. After some of the thoughts I had on the 19th, I really needed the 20th.
Thanks, “Emma” and “Sam.”
