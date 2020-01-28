Although never having lived in Michigan, we have visited on numerous occasions. Many of these trips were in a series of four VW campers and took place during our younger years when it wasn’t so difficult to climb up to the bed.
For our most recent visit this past summer we set out to explore a portion of the state that was mostly new territory — the less-traveled eastern “Sunrise Coast” bordering Lake Huron. The leisurely drive proved to offer miles of great scenery on uncrowded roads that included stops for picnics, festivals, parades, museums, lighthouses and small shops. Towns along the Sunrise Coast are of modest size and hotel and dining prices seemed reasonable.
Port Huron, 60 miles northeast of Detroit and Michigan’s southernmost town on the Lake Huron coast, was the first night’s destination. The town of 30,000 offers scenic lake views and enjoys four interesting museums including a light ship (a floating lighthouse) and the 1858 Grand Trunk Railway depot where a young Thomas Edison worked selling newspapers to passengers. David Dazer, depot site manager who in his spare time repairs antique phonographs, spent most of two hours patiently guiding us through the museum.
Departing Port Huron the following morning, we enjoyed a scenic 150-mile drive following the lakeshore on the periphery of Michigan’s thumb. What a beautiful drive it was with small towns, well-maintained homes, roadside parks, lighthouses, and beautiful views of the lake.
Michigan boasts 128 lighthouses, more than any other state bordering the Great Lakes. Many are open to the public, while others only permit public access to the grounds. Some lighthouses are privately owned, a few of which operate as bed and breakfasts. During the drive from Port Huron to our evening destination of Bay City, we visited five lighthouses and enjoyed a picnic lunch at a city park in Port Sanilac. It was a perfect start for our road trip.
Our hotel in Bay City (population 34,000) was adjacent to a city park fronting the Saginaw River. To our delight, a free John Denver tribute concert took place in the park during the evening of our visit. Rocky Mountain High on Michigan’s thumb.
The following day’s drive of 130 miles to Alpena (pop. 10,000) on Thunder Bay included what turned out to be one of our most pleasurable stops, the Sturgeon Point Lighthouse. The lighthouse was closed, but the gorgeous site was a perfect place to relax and enjoy views of Lake Huron. We spent at least an hour sitting silently on benches watching the boats and birds in one of the most peaceful locations we have visited.
The following day’s 120-mile drive to Cheboygan (pop. 4,700) included a lunch stop in the small lakeshore community of Rogers City (pop. 1,000) where we were surprised to discover we had arrived during the town’s annual Nautical City Festival. We chowed down on bratwurst, explored a juried arts and crafts show and watched as children (and a few adults) enjoyed the fair rides. All in all, a perfect road trip afternoon.
We intended to spend most of a day in Sault Ste Marie, but found motel prices there and in Mackinac City fairly expensive (it was a weekend), so we chose two evenings at a family motel in Cheboygan. Catching a lucky break, Cheboygan was hosting its annual salmon fishing tournament, an event that worked in our favor when one of the fishing teams staying at the motel left us an ice chest full of salmon fillets to cook on the motel’s gas grill while they were off to down some brews.
The following day’s drive to Sault Ste Marie passed through the small town of Pickford (pop. 1,600) which was celebrating its annual “Hay Days.” We stopped to take in the amazingly long parade that included tractors, fire trucks, pickup trucks, wreckers, horses, high school alumni floats, and a decorated golf cart driven by two school cafeteria cooks. As the 1964 alumni float passed by one of us yelled “I’m older than you.” A female riding on the float responded with, “Nobody is older than me.”
Starting back south for a return to Detroit we overnighted in Traverse City. The following morning we headed to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (a unit of the National Park Service) and then south through Manistee for a night in Grand Rapids where the following morning we visited the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. We have visited a number of presidential museums and they have all been excellent.
Then it was back to Detroit for the night before catching an early flight and a return to the heat and humidity of South Georgia. We anticipated an enjoyable road trip that turned out to be even better than expected.
David and Kay Scott live in Valdosta, Georgia and are authors of “Complete Guide to the National Parks” (Globe Pequot). Visit them at mypages.valdosta.edu/dlscott/Scott.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.