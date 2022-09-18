For the first time in my life, I am on top of a trend. For the first time ever, I am With It. Dare I say it? For the first time I am … cool?
I don’t dare because I couldn’t call myself cool without rolling my eyes so hard they’d probably get stuck in the back of my head. But recently I was told that there’s something about me that is cool.
It’s my gray hair.
When I went to get my hair cut, the hairdresser told me that the gray that is starting to streak through my hair is exactly the shade young girls with no gray in their hair want.
“Your gray is just right,” the stylist said.
It wasn’t exactly a thrill to hear that. It was more like a kicking-you-while-you’re-down moment, but that’s life. Sometimes being trendy hurts.
What I don’t understand is why anyone without gray in their hair would opt to put it in. For as long as I can remember, all the hair color ads were aimed at covering up your silvery locks, not adding them.
But it is the trend and I’ve seen many females, but interestingly no males, in their late teens and early 20s with gray hair. I find it a little shocking and somewhat unsettling to see young faces under silver hair no matter what the latest fashion might be, but I feel that way about so many trends. Why should dying your hair gray be any different?
Just for funsies, I looked up how one dyes her hair gray and learned it’s a lot like dying it light blonde. You have to take all the current color OUT before putting your gray streaks IN. I suppose I should be grateful to Mother Nature for doing the grunt work, but I still can’t build up a whole lot of enthusiasm for all those grays.
For more funsies, I checked out what it would take to cover my trendy new hair color with something else, like Babe-erific Blonde or Bountiful Brunette as opposed to my current Mostly Mouse with Gray Highlights.
I was especially interested in finding out how much it would cost (too much for this cheapskate, I discovered) to have those grays covered up professionally since I’ve dyed my hair in the past and the end result was never pretty. I don’t know what kind of DNA is in my hair, but no matter what color I picked — be it from Loreal, Clairol, or Revlon — when I was done my hair almost always turned a bright brassy shade somewhere between ochre and orange.
Of course, in those days women didn’t like to admit they’d done anything to their hair. Instead, we pretended the sun did it or it was the new shampoo we were using, although we might admit to squeezing a lemon on our hair while baking in the sun.
All that has changed as young people now dye their hair every color of the rainbow and don’t waste a second pretending anything helped them other than the box of hair dye they picked up at the grocery store. They also change colors with amazing frequency, appearing one week with hair the color of Hawaiian Punch and the next with black roots and lavender tips. I can only imagine how well either of those options would have gone over when I was in high school. It would be like coming to school, lying down in the main hallway, and waiting for everyone to stomp on you.
That lack of pretense is quite refreshing and makes me think that if I do decide to chase the fountain of youth via a new hair shade, I won’t be shunned at the water cooler the next day.
But here’s the question: would I be chasing the fountain of youth by covering up all those cool grays if young people are dying their hair gray? Or perhaps, and this is a huge, wild, stretch, those cool grays are making me look younger?
Yeah, I didn’t think so either.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
