In the Disney classic “Pinocchio,” Honest John and Gideon try talking Pinocchio into joining the theater caravan to Pleasure Island.
Do you remember their song?
Hey Diddle Dee-Dee,
It’s an actor’s life for me.
A high silk hat and a silver cane,
It’s an actor’s life for me.
Hey Diddle Dee,
It’s an actor’s life for me.
Judy Olsen of St. James ran off to join the theater many years ago. Now she’s back home in St. James with a carpet bag full of memories.
She got her start at then Mankato State University with Ron Olauson and his wife, Marcia, who was Olsen’s roommate.
“Oh, that was so long ago,” she says as she pets Molly, a Yorkie perched on her lap. (She’s taking care of it for a friend). Animals have been a part of Olsen’s career because, besides working behind the scenes as a stage manager and on the technical side, she has worked with animals big and small.
Olsen says that, in the world of theater, most work comes from referrals.
“You finish one job and you get a call to do another,” she says. “Once, when I was working in New York City, we had an elephant we had to fire because he couldn’t keep in step with the music.”
Olsen started stage managing with Minnesota productions of “The Alchemist,” “Three-Penny Opera” with George Rose, and “Long Day’s Journey into Night” with John Carradine and directed by Ron Olauson.
From Minnesota it was off to Chicago for a long run of shows at the Arlington Park Theater.
Olsen put together a lengthy list of shows that included some notable stars besides the elephant. She did 22 shows as either stage manager or assistant stage manager with notable actors such as Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, and another with Don Knotts and Pamela Britton.
When they did “Death of a Salesman,” Arthur Miller was brought in as a consultant. She did several shows with Burt Reynolds as the star. Donald O’Connor starred in “The Seven Year Itch.” Olsen remembers fondly her work as Zsa Zsa Gabor’s dresser in “Forty Carats.”
“Zsa Zsa Gabor was one of the most intelligent actors I ever worked with,” Olsen says, “and she was kind to me and my mother.”
Olsen’s life has been a string of experiences, but none so interesting as when they have brought her in to work with animals.
“We had a client who called and wanted a lion. We told him that the lion would be $500 an hour for a maximum of four hours. The client said, ‘I get Cheryl Tiegs for less than that!’” Judy laughed and remarked, “Yes sir, but Cheryl Tiegs doesn’t eat people.”
In another instance, “I picked up the phone and the customer wants to know if we rent cockroaches. I asked, ‘How many and when?’”
The animal agency gigs were sprinkled with theater tech jobs. The stage manager’s role is one that requires assertiveness and discipline. Stage managers run the show after the director has let go. In the military it would be analogous to the Command Sergeant Major. The nickname of that role is “Top” and that’s what Olsen was when she moved to the big stage, New York City.
She was a proud member of the Stagehands Union, Local No. 1. It was there that her resume of shows continued. She was like a utility infielder in baseball — called upon to do many jobs because of her expertise.
Perhaps her best-known credit is her work on the hit musical “Cats.” Olsen was the fourth woman to become a member of the Stagehands Union. She worked on installing sound systems for “Grand Hotel,” “Les Miserable,” “Starlight Express,” “Singing in the Rain,” “La Cage aux Folles” and many more.
She catches her breath and says, “That was so long ago.”
Olsen stops to pet the Yorkie on her lap, smiles and says, “And then there was my work with Toto on the set of the movie ‘The Wiz.’ We had several backups for the role, but in the end, we only had one Toto and I was his favorite handler. He would run and jump into my arms. The director relied on me to get Toto to do what he wanted. And I did. But that was so long ago.”
Today in St. James, Olsen volunteers her time to a group of people who bring concerts into Watonwan County. Some things never change for her. The producer asked Judy to take care of his dog Molly and Olsen is the dog’s favorite.
Olsen picks up her high silk hat and her dancing cane and she’s off to a new adventure.
