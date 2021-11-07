This fall students in my Community Storytelling class at MSU, Mankato conducted long-form interviews with individuals in and around Mankato. Inspired by David Isay’s book, "Holding On: Dreamers, Visionaries, Eccentrics and Other American Heroes," their goal was to use the art of interviewing to learn about the lives of 10 dreamers and visionaries in our own community and to present these lives to Free Press readers. The stories are told from the subject's perspective, in their words.
My students were inspired by the vision, passion and kindness of those they met. We hope you are as well. Our series is called "Community Wisdom," and we begin sharing it with you today. Thank you for reading.
David Engen,
Department of Communication Studies
Minnesota State University, Mankato
