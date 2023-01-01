While it would be accurate to say Christi Gereau’s modeling career began by accident — more on that later — she also feels she has been preparing for it since she was a tomboy begging her mother for a pair of jeans.
Gereau, a 1979 graduate of Mankato West High School, is enjoying her greatest modeling success at 61. It has been the result of a couple of factors, she said: an awareness by business that mature models are best for certain products, and her increasing skill and a personal lifetime regimen that exudes health and fitness.
“I did a little (modeling) gig when I was 7 years old,” she said from her Mankato home. “It was a swimsuit commercial that was in Cheboygan, Michigan. After that, I actually did not do anything until high school.”
Her family moved to Mankato at the end of her sophomore year in high school. The store she modeled for then was Brett’s Department Store. She modeled for others in Mankato and did some while she was in college.
After marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert Nordby, she followed him to New York for his job and went about finding a job in finance, which she had studied in college.
While working as one of the main secretaries for Gilbert Kaplan, owner and editor at Institutional Investor magazine, she had a chance encounter that helped guide her modeling career.
“I worked at 488 Madison Ave., right next door to a men’s shop. I was waiting in the men’s shop and in comes Paul Newman,” she said. After a brief talk about the rain that had forced them into the shop, he asked her if she did any modeling.
“He gave me the encouragement … to get back out there,” she said. “And then he told me where to go and who to meet and photographers to talk to. So, I did.”
When Robert got a job back in Minnesota, they moved to Chanhassen, where they raised their three boys. She found another position in finance and continued some modeling work.
She started dabbling in television film and some infomercials, including with Suzanne Somers of Thigh Master fame. Before she got too much more into modeling, however, came the previously mentioned accident.
She and Robert were out for dinner with some friends and she was wearing new high-heeled shoes. She was crossing the street on a green light, she said, when a drunken driver came toward them. Robert called out to her, but she didn’t have time for much more than to see some lights before she was hit on the right side. She was thrown about 15 feet and landed on her head.
When she woke, she asked about those shoes, which helped Robert understand she was OK. Faced with recovery, she returned to an activity she had learned while living in Manhattan. She sought assistance in learning how to teach Pilates to help her recover. Her doctors, however, disagreed.
“But you know how you know when you know,” she said. “You just know (something is right). I stopped seeing the doctors and got certified” to teach mat Pilates.
That set the direction for her future.
She studied, got her own studio and started her own program called “Core Pilates by Christi.” Videos can be found on YouTube. That led to being recognized and hired by fitness companies, like NordicTrack, ShopHQ — where she crossed paths again with Suzanne Somers — and Body Blade, for whom she served as spokesperson.
“From there I ended up doing skin (product) shows, and beauty shows and hair shows,” she said. “And then I was spotted by other agencies. And so that’s how my career started, literally by accident.”
To reach the level of success she sought, however, required more than happenstance. Gereau is represented by The Non-Agency Agency, founded and operated by her son, Dan Nordby. He is a strong professional as well as personal proponent of his mother’s career.
The business management company’s main philosophy is to take the business dealings off of models’ plates so they can concentrate on their work, Dan said. He learned the business, literally, at his mother’s knee.
“My mom’s been modeling for my entire life, (and) I was a prop when I was a baby,” he said. “I was literally born and raised in the industry so I know it backwards, sideways and upside down.”
People are often told to focus on what they do poorly and work to improve it. He takes a different approach, he said. He prefers to accentuate the positive and leave the negative to others.
“I basically would tell my clients, including Christi, my mom, ‘I want you to just do that over and over and over and get really, really, really good at it. Just be the absolute best. Let me handle everything on the business side because that’s where I got my A.’”
And it has been working.
They headlined the primetime spot at New York Fashion Week, which he called the biggest fashion week in the world. They did L.A. Fashion Week and just participated in Art Basel in Miami. In addition, they’ve been invited to Dubai Fashion Week and Hong Kong Fashion Week.
At 5-foot-9 and 61 years of age, Gereau isn’t as tall or young as many brands look for in models, Nordby said. But the remaining 10 percent of the market is more than enough to keep a model working every day.
“Christi has completely taken the reins on the 10% because people are looking for mature models,” he said. She is sought after by businesses that seek to show their strengths through longevity and competence.
“You know, so they want someone more mature,” Dan said, adding she “oozes” beauty and elegance. He encourages her to speak about her age because he sees it as a positive. “We’ve identified our target audience, and we’re able to really go after it.”
Christi and Robert moved back to Mankato as their parents aged, moving into one of their houses. She said it’s perfect for them at this time of their lives.
She travels frequently for her work, but it’s great to have a place to come home to, she said.
“It’s a really nice place to live, out of the Twin Cities,” she said. “And the genuine kindness and generosity here in Mankato is something that we cherish.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.