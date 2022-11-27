I can’t remember the year, but I remember the sweater. It was the kind of sweater that was hard to forget. It had all the colors of the rainbow, lots of different kinds of yarns, a variety of stitches knitted together in a spectacular fashion so that the whole thing fairly screamed HAPPY HOLIDAYS!
The moment I saw that sweater, I pictured myself wearing it to holiday events looking soignee while my friends wondered where I’d found such a fabulous find.
Since it never hurts to drop many big wide hints when it comes to getting the Christmas present you want, I dragged my husband Mark to the boutique where The Sweater was in the window looking all cozy and perfect for gift giving.
“Isn’t that pretty? It would make a great Christmas present,” I hinted.
“For who? My mom?”
“No, for me. I can wear it with anything.”
Mark took in the many hues. “I’ll say.” I detected a note of doubt in his voice, but I was positive I’d find the sweater under our tree come through Christmas morning.
Only I didn’t. Instead, I got a blow dryer, a cookbook and a beige sweater. Mark noticed my lack of enthusiasm. “I was going to get you the sweater you wanted,” he said, “but when I went to the store and saw it up close, I noticed how weird it was. It just didn’t look right.”
Not wanting to ruin Christmas by asking where he’d gone to fashion design school, I swallowed my disappointment and went off to blow dry my hair.
Fast forward 10 years or so to another Christmas. My friend Sue showed up at our house with presents for our sons. She was wearing a fabulous red sweater featuring an enormous Frosty the Snowman made from white sequins. Sue had a bubby Marie Osmond kind of personality that wore sequins very well.
“Do you like my Christmas sweater?” she asked. “I know it’s a little gaudy, but Christmas only comes once a year and if you can’t shine in December, when can you shine?”
I did like it and I told her so while vowing to get my own Christmas sweater someday. Maybe not with a sequined Frosty on the front of it. Unlike Sue I didn’t have a single thing in common with Marie Osmond. But perhaps something festive, like the sweater I saw long ago in the boutique window.
Fast forward another 10 years. It was a few weeks before Christmas and I was at work in my very cold cubicle wearing a sweater that wasn’t exactly a holiday sweater, but it was colorful and warm. It was also a little lumpy, but in a nice way, like an oatmeal cookie.
A coworker came into my cubicle, glanced at my sweater, and said, “I thought the ugly sweater party wasn’t until next week.”
This was said without malice and the moment she realized I wasn’t wearing the lumpy colorful sweater because of the ugly sweater party but because I thought it was cute, she turned bright red and muttered something about needing new glasses.
I’m not sure when the holiday sweater became termed the “ugly sweater.” While some can certainly be garish, to paraphrase my friend Sue, if you can’t be a little garish in December, when can you?
I read a quote once by a real fashion designer who said there is no good or bad taste, there’s simply taste. I’m not so sure I agree with that statement since it implies that if you have taste, it’s automatically good taste. It also implies everyone with taste recognizes (good) taste in others.
Actually, I’m sure I don’t agree with that statement since we all know bad taste is out there. Just read Dear Abby and you’ll see the world teems with poor taste, whether it be in manners, clothes or personal relationships. Personally, I think it’s somewhat questionable taste to assume someone is going to an ugly sweater party just because they’re wearing an ugly sweater.
But I’m not as brave as my bubbly friend Sue and while I still admire other people’s holiday sweaters on other people, my winter sweaters are mostly gray, black or winter white. Classic, yes. Dull, also yes. But no one will direct me to the office ugly sweater contest. At least, I hope they won’t.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
