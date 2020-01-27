Mankato-area authors Allen Eskens and Geoff Herbach are finalists for 2020 Minnesota Book Awards.
Finalists in all nine categories were announced over the weekend by Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library. Eskens' novel, "Nothing More Dangerous," is in the general fiction category while Herbach's novel, "Cracking the Bell," is in the young adult literature category.
Here are their categories and other finalists:
Genre Fiction
"Black Leopard," Red Wolf by Marlon James (Riverhead Books/Penguin Random House)
"The Body Keeper," by Anne Frasier (Thomas & Mercer/Amazon Publishing)
"Ice Cold Heart," by P.J. Tracy (Crooked Lane Books)
"Nothing More Dangerous," by Allen Eskens (Mulholland Books/Little, Brown, and Company)
Young Adult Literature
"Catfishing on CatNet," by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen/Macmillan Publishing Group)
"Cracking the Bell," by Geoff Herbach (Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins Publishers)
"Last Things," by Jacqueline West (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Publishers)
"The Stars and the Blackness Between Them," by Junauda Petrus (Dutton Books/Penguin Random House)
Other categories include children's literature, general nonfiction, memoir and creative nonfiction, middle grade literature, Minnesota nonfiction, novel and short story and poetry.
Winners will be announced at the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony April 28 at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts.
