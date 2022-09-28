Be watchful for frost! There could be frost Wednesday night with a low of 33 degrees predicted as of this writing Sunday night.
How can you save your plants? By providing a cover of some sort to keep the frost off, or using a giant fan to get the air moving — those are about the only ways.
Using old sheets or other lightweight material such as frost cloth is best. Rugs may be too heavy and just crush the plants. Fold your vines back over the pumpkins melons or squash if they are not ready to pick. You can always cover individual pumpkins with hand towels, newspapers, cardboard boxes — get creative. Once the vines freeze they are history anyway. But protecting the fruits is critical.
Short on coverings? Analyze what has the most fruit left to harvest: peppers, tomatoes or other stuff. Fall raspberries will keep producing after a few light frosts without coverage. Cole/Brassicas like broccoli and cabbage do not need to be covered. Any soil-dwelling crops such as carrots or potatoes are just fine and are likely done growing. Keep them in the soil as long as you can — best storage spot for them.
Once the perennials are knocked back from frost, you can start cutting them back. Some gardeners wait until spring. I say do it when you have the time, fall or spring. I love seeing the snow melt on the barren garden versus layers of dead plant tops.
Wait until the ground is staying frozen, closer to late November to cover plants with foliage remaining intact, like strawberries. Cover too early and plants with top growth could rot.
What plants do you need to cover? We are in climate zone 4. Plants that are hardy in zone 4 do not need winter protection. There are some assumptions made with that, mainly that your plants are established, of a reasonable size, planted at the correct depth, not divided too late in the season, watered into the fall and heading into winter as healthy specimens. It never hurts to cover with winter mulch, especially if the plants were installed this year — there are fewer issues with this when the plants have been established more than year.
Take care of the woodies
This fall it has been so dry and your woody plants still need you. When plants start to lose their leaves and look raggy, it’s easy to think that’s it — see you next year.
If you are able to water, put newly planted trees and shrubs at the top of the list, and graduate down from when they were planted over the years. Even the old trees are thirsty. A healthy tall oak tree can transpire gallons of water a day through its leaves. Arborvitae and other evergreens can develop brown tips when stressed or due to lack of water.
Once evergreen needles turn brown, they do not turn green again. It is normal for pine trees to have needle drop this time of year. Is it a disease or natural needle loss? Look for a pattern inside the tree — the interior needles up and down the trunk may appear brown. A large random area on an evergreen that has turned brown suggests something else.
Winter burn can take out an entire side of an evergreen. Avoid this by not planting next to a white house where the tree gets extra sun reflection year-round. Also, keep them healthy with regular watering. We don’t notice drooping leaves on evergreens like we do on deciduous plants, so they are often overlooked.
Come to the market
The Mankato Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to noon Sundays and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Best Buy parking lot through October. Apples, sweet corn, cabbage, green beans, tomatoes, onions, beets, peppers and winter squash are all available. There are also homemade soap products, hand-crafted items, pottery, fresh mushrooms, locally brewed coffee, spice mixes, fresh bread and baked sweets, farm fresh eggs, locally produced meats including beef, pork and poultry, local honey and fresh flowers.
The Winter Mankato Farmers’ Market will be held at Bomgaars starting in November this year. The markets will be indoors at the west end of the store.
The markets will be the first and third Saturdays, November through March. The Market would like to publicly send a huge Thank You to Julie Drummer at Drummers Garden Center for hosting us these past many years. We so appreciate the relationship and opportunity for winter space.
