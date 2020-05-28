Some parents have “The Talk.” Usually about human nature, typically using the analogy of the birds and the bees. These talks take place around the ages of 8 through 15.
Other parents have an additional “The Talk.” African American families focus the conversation on an interaction with police. These also take place between 8 and 15-years-old. An NPR article, written in August 2019, focused on these talks and how to present the content to children. Psychiatrist Dr. Adrienne Clark suggested that, for school-aged children, it’s OK to give some details but use language that they can use to understand discrimination.
“Mention the role police officers play and the benefits of police officers, but help them understand that sometimes police interactions don’t go as they should and that sometimes people are hurt.”
For kids around age 10, talk about more historical examples of discrimination.
"Explain the inequities you might see in the criminal justice system, such as the rate at which black men are sentenced and incarcerated, but do so in an age-appropriate way."
And for teens, help them understand the bias police might have as they grow older. This includes a more aggressive interaction with police than with their white peers.
The article continues to say that the most important thing to do is to be compliant. At a traffic stop, they suggest, “Turn off the ignition," "Roll down all of your windows — even if it’s winter,” and “Explain where your license, registration and insurance are before reaching for them.”
Why have these talks with children from grade school age up until their early teens? Because the leading cause of death in young black males is being killed by police.
According to a 2019 study conducted by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, young black men are killed by police at a disproportionately high rate: 1 in 1,000. That is 2.5 times more of a probability of death by cop than a non-Hispanic white man, the study says.
Do you think that George Floyd’s mother had “The Talk” with him as a young boy, barely venturing into and braving the world? How do you think that conversation went? Did his mom know that 40 years later in his life he would be pinned down with a knee against his neck losing air?
Did she figure that at one point her baby boy would be crying and begging for help through his strained voice caused by Officer Derek Chauvin?
Had George known that even after pleading for his life more than a dozen times to Officer Chauvin before he fell into unconsciousness, the officer would completely disregard him? Ultimately killing George on the street?
“Please, I can’t breathe.”
Barely holding on to what life he had left, he called out for his mother.
“Please. Mama!"
During these conversations, did his mom ever suggest to George to try to move his neck when an officer had it pinned to the ground with his knee?
And even if he did do that — and George did, multiple of times — did his mom tell him that his body would begin to weaken? And that Chauvin would just keep pressing on?
But that didn't save George. Just two minutes within Chauvin's knee upon George's neck, he began to be silent.
Unconscious. Motionless.
Bystanders and witnesses insisted the officer get off George’s neck by this point.
“He’s not resisting!” Said a witness.
“Let me see a pulse!” Another one said.
And though the video cuts off the speaker, it seems as if the other officer said “How long are we going to have this conversation?”
And at this point, George’s body was limp. Lifeless.
Chauvin kept his knee pressed onto George’s unresistant body until paramedics arrived — nearly eight minutes into the altercation.
Would any mother or father ever expect this to happen to their child? How do you think those conversations would go?
How would you explain this to your 9-year-old kid in a way that wouldn’t be terrifying and a way that could save your kid’s life in the future? And teach them how to plead for their life in the hands of a peace officer?
It’s alarming that those conversations still need to be had even after so many years.
Things need to change and it only begins as we expose and evaluate these unnecessarily gruesome murders.
America, we need to have "The Talk." How are we going to save our black American brothers and sisters?
It begins with #BlackLivesMatter.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at 507.344.6305 or drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
