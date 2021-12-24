When their keyboard player left town, Amy (Manette) Kuch and Marv Topp had to decide what to do about their group, the Amy Manette Band.
They love playing blues, jazz and swing music, and they have a strong local following. But the loss of Edward “Doc Merlot” Engebretson left a huge hole. His versatility, when added to Kuch’s vocals and Topp’s percussion, made their sound unique.
So perhaps it’s not surprising that it took two performers to replace him.
“We’re just super excited that we’re able to bring our band back,” Topp said recently, sitting across from Kuch at a Mankato coffee shop. “It’s in a different format than it was. That gives us the possibility to explore new songs that we couldn’t have done before with just a keyboard, drummer and singer.”
The band will reconvene in public for the first time in a while when it plays a New Year’s Eve show at the Wow! Zone.
“We found some amazing talent, so we’re very excited,” Topp said.
The talent they found — or maybe that found them — is Brad Holmberg, a retired dentist from Eagle Lake whom Kuch met playing in the worship band at Crossview Covenant Church. Holmberg will take on a new role as lead guitarist.
Second is Ethan Pinto, a recent transplant from Kansas City who has a degree in jazz performance at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He learned about the band through business cards posted at Rhapsody Music, where he sells and repairs instruments.
“It was even more than we were looking for. Honestly, to me, the sound is even more than I had expected or anticipated,” Kuch said of what Holmberg and Pinto bring to their band. “Their talent is just honestly astounding.”
Doc had a talent for playing a bass line with his left hand while providing the melody with his right, Kuch said. It’s a talent that was, perhaps, too much to ask for in another keyboardist. Pinto plays a six-string upright/electric bass, and he’s able to provide the same combination on a different instrument.
“I know that Amy and Marv had a particular sound playing with Doc, so I’m excited to see where the addition of Brad and myself will take the group,” Pinto said. “Now with more members, it’s a lot easier to create a full sound where we each have a role.”
Rehearsals leading up to their first gig on New Year’s Eve have allowed them to learn how the instruments, and the musicians, will blend on stage, Kuch and Topp said. So far, they like the nonverbal communication between musicians, which is essential in the free-flowing jazz format, as much as the sound.
“The first thing out of the chute is we knew we needed to have a bass player because of the kind of music we play,” Topp said. “I like bass. I like a good bottom in music.”
Not only does Pinto bring that, but with his education in jazz performance he provides a depth of understanding that brings with it more innovation and creativity.
Kuch works full time, so she had been praying for an answer to their musical conundrum.
Topp is retired but still works part time. Both think it’s important to enjoy playing music because it’s a choice, not a necessity.
Instead of doing “triple headers” on the weekend — Friday and Saturday night, plus a Sunday afternoon — the Amy Manette Band will scale back to a couple of gigs a month, Kuch said. They want to reduce the number of performances but not the quality of their sound.
“Our big thing is we really enjoy playing, and we like to see how good we can be. I’m all about sounding good, sounding ‘tight,’” Topp said. “If we can’t pull that off, then I don’t want to do it.”
Larry Ulmen books bands at the Wow! Zone, one of just a handful of venues the Amy Manette Band chooses to perform. They also perform at Indian Island Winery, the Grand Kabaret in New Ulm, Pub 500 and the Wine Café. Ulmen is excited to hear their new sound and hopes they continue to bring in a 50-member crowd that likes to dance.
“I like them,” he said of the band. “I might be kind of prejudiced, I kind of hire the bands I like. As long as they bring a crowd. That’s the bottom line.”
Topp and Kuch expect their fans to like the updated sound. One of the reasons, Topp said, is Kuch’s vocals.
“She can just fill a room,” he said. Many bands are “instrument forward,” where the vocalist plays a lesser role.
With Kuch’s dynamic range, powerful and soulful sound, they’re excited about the possibilities.
“Our fans have been really supportive of us coming back, too, so that’s been great,” Kuch said. “So it’s nice that they’re excited to see us come back.”
Topp wanted people to know that although they’ve changed personnel, most everything else will stay the same.
“We’re not going from playing jazz to punk rock,” he said. “We’ve changed the instrumentation and the band, but for the most part, we’re going to do the same genre stuff.”
