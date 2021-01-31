It is not exactly a secret among many moms that the empty nest syndrome is more a myth than a real thing.
As long as our offspring is happy, healthy and employed, some of us don’t find it all that upsetting as we wave goodbye to the U-Haul pulling out of the driveway. While, of course, we miss the actual daily physical presence of our children, we are also acutely aware that we aren’t losing a child. We’re gaining a closet.
In theory, anyway. A far more likely scenario is that the U-Haul was filled with a mere fraction of said child’s belongings. The rest is still in his or her bedroom because they certainly don’t want to mess up their new digs with all that old stuff.
So Mom and Dad not only don’t get any extra closet space, they’re also still stuck with two bedrooms filled with Thomas the Tank Engine toys and sweatpants that haven’t fit since the eighth grade but can’t be thrown out “because those are what I was wearing when I built that cool thing in shop class and got an A for it.”
The cool thing, which has never been nailed down with an identifiable name, is also in the bedroom, weighs about 3 pounds and would make either an excellent paperweight or murder weapon in a cozy mystery. But who am I to mess with anyone’s happy memories?
Attempts over the years to get our offspring to at least pack up some of their old books, clothes and assorted toys have been met with consistent resistance.
Joe, our oldest son, is especially reluctant to part with anything from his childhood. He really goes into High Defense Mode when I dare suggest maybe it would be all right for me to pack up a few of the CDs he’s collected over the years and put them in a safe place so when he gets a house of his own, they’ll be all ready for him to move. (I’ve discovered these kinds of messages are best sent as texts.)
“NO!” is always the instantaneous response. “Please don’t touch ANY of my CDs! I’ll pack them up myself.”
I’m not sure how he does it, but Joe knows the exact title and position of every CD in his collection, a collection that rivals in size to those in most music stores. So I know that if I fill even a shoebox with CDs, he’ll figure it out.
It wouldn’t be so bad if he listened to good music and I could borrow a CD once in a while, but he doesn’t. I’ve yet to hear him play anything that hasn’t sounded like a minion of the devil gargling with razor blades accompanied by a garbage disposal backing up. (And to think this is the child I was pregnant with when we saw Frank Sinatra in concert. Nature always throws you a wild card.)
Our second son, Hank, recently moved back home and brought with him far fewer physical items than I expected. When I thought about it, it made sense because he never took all that much with him when he left the first time.
His return has been more about shifting items around instead of having to find new spaces for them. Hank is slightly more willing to let me donate things he no longer uses, being the second born and thus more malleable, but he’s still amassed a lot of worldly goods for someone so young.
I keep on telling our sons that one of these days their father and I are going to retire and there is a very good chance we’ll move into a smaller house or even an apartment that doesn’t have room for dogs, Legos, or the entire Star Wars toy catalog dating back to 1999. I keep telling them, but neither of them seems to believe me.
“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” Joe always says.
“That bridge is getting closer and closer,” is my stock response.
“Yeah, but we’re not there yet. Besides, who knows? I might win the lottery and I can buy your house from you. Then I won’t have to move anything. I’ll turn the whole house into one big closet.”
Next time he visits, I’m going to have to point out he’s a little late on that one.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
