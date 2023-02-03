After listening to an album’s worth of Sarah Morris songs, you might think she writes from a place of deeply personal pain, pent up emotion, and a profound sense of the forlorn.
Well, you’d be wrong.
“Most of my songwriting I do in a prompt-based writing group,” she says.
Take, for example, the song “Two Circles on a Kitchen Table.”
You’d be hard-pressed to hear Morris’ mournful delivery and think this didn’t come from a place of heartache:
Two circles on the kitchen table/ Where water soaked into the pine/ You had made us each a gin and tonic/ Then you pressed your lips to mine/ We laughed as we tumbled up those stairs/ The drinks forgotten, melted down/ When we found them in the morning/ You said I bet those rings are meant to stick around/ There’s square on the bedroom wall/ It’s a darker shade of blue/ The sun faded all the paint around/ My favorite photograph of me and you/ Last week a ghost or a gust of wind/ Brought it crashing to the floor/ Glass scattered on the hardwood/ I tried to sweep it up, but somehow my bare feet keep finding more/ I wish I didn’t wish that you still were here.
Other than the fact that the table Morris writes about was hand-built by her husband (who decreed that he wanted it to look lived in, hence the appearance of two circles left by a pair of cocktails) the yarn she spins is fiction. Fiction … but true on some level for someone.
“I’m still married to this person, so that’s not particularly my story,” she said. “But I could imagine the different ways that you would have tangible evidence of someone no longer being there, different markers that they could leave on a house that also has the faded paint square from where a frame would have been.”
Morris and her band, The Sometimes Guys, will perform Tuesday at Minnesota State University. The event is part of the Performance Series coordinated by MSU’s Dale Haefner.
Morris said her band gets its name from the frequency with which she performs with them, as well as the shifting and rotating lineup of members.
“I call my band The Sometimes Guys because I play with them sometimes,” she said. “It feels more like a collective of who can make that particular night.”
Morris was born and raised in the Twin Cities. After attending Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, she set off for Nashville to see if she could make it in the home of country music.
“I went there to see what it would be like,” she said, “and I had a great time.”
When her husband received a scholarship to attend law school in Minnesota, they returned north. After getting married and having two children (currently aged 13 and 10) she’s had a successful music career, releasing five albums and a handful of EPs and singles.
Morris said she’s looking forward to playing in MSU’s Halling Recital Hall, even if some of the students may be there because they have to be.
“I was once one of those students, so I get it,” she said. “I really enjoy the fact that it’s generally a quiet and respectful place. And if anyone’s there because they have to be, we’ll make them glad they came.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.