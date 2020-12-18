Christmas is just around the corner, and honestly? It’s been difficult getting into that good old holly jolly holiday spirit.
You know, I’ve never really been that type of person that starts the countdown to the next year’s Christmas beginning on Dec. 26, but I still looked forward to it. But this year? We didn’t even get a Christmas tree.
The holiday spirit is understandably strained for most people. It’s difficult not to feel a little like Scrooge this year. Decisions are hard for some as they fight internally whether or not to visit family. Some have lost their jobs. Others mourn the absence of loved ones and friends. And no matter how hard everyone is trying to convince themselves of the “new normal” it’s hard to really adapt to everything 2020 has thrown our way.
But there’s always one thing we can always, 100% count on: Christmas music. I mean, in general, music brings us to another realm or at least it gives us a sense of comfort.
“Shimmy Shimmy Ya” has been in the playlist for seven years — a song that always takes me back to my freshman year in college. My friends would blast that at the corner we’d meet at after classes while we talked and joked and vented until the sun started to set. It’s a song I turn on to take me back to those moments when I felt good.
And we all know that Christmas music does that. For most of us, we can listen to “White Christmas” or “Jingle Bell Rock” or “Feliz Navidad” or “Let it Snow,” and it takes us back to a time that isn’t now. A time when maybe we still believed in Santa Claus; when it lifted nearly everyone’s spirits because we knew it was a time to celebrate with friends and family with loads of food and drink; when it capped off the year to welcome in the new one and all the good things to come.
Music is what always takes me back. We only had one Christmas album that was in Spanish. I’m surprised that, to this day, that 20-year-old CD doesn’t have any scratches. And listening to “Campana Sobre Campana” fills my nose with the smell of cinnamon from the buñuelos (a thinly rolled out dough then fried, covered in sugar and cinnamon) that my mom would make during the holidays.
Just hearing the first couple of first chords of “Los Peces en el Rio” reminds me of when we would go find the baby Jesus figurine at midnight to put him in the Nativity, which nearly always was followed by us opening our presents.
And music certainly takes me back to the time I had written to Santa asking for a play kitchen. And I remember Da-, I mean, Santa Claus, clunking around outside with a big box. Magic has a great way of distorting memories because I swear when Dad came in to “deliver” Santa’s gift in the big box with the play kitchen, he was towering over me with what seemed like Christmassy glow behind him.
But most importantly, those songs remind me of one thing: the hard work my parents went through to not only shield us from the world’s scary problems but also to bring us joy. Every. Single. Year. Even in the years when things were tight, even in the years that seemed to only deliver bad news, in the years that had been personally difficult for them and even in the years where the kids were perhaps slightly ungrateful.
And somehow, even as adults, they’re still working hard to bring joy to us despite everything going on in the world — still trying to shield us from the world’s scary problems. And hey, I’m OK with that.
There’s always that one song, too, that marked my Christmas years as a John Lennon/The Beatles fanatic, and it seems like the only one that has lifted my holiday spirits: “Happy Christmas (War is Over).”
I hope you all have “a very Merry Christmas/ and a happy New Year/ Let’s hope it’s a good one/ without any fear.”
