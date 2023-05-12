Chris Parker has a clear vision for his upstart recording studio in Mankato, SelfMadeGlory.
“We want to empower the creators. It doesn’t just have to be music related, but we find different avenues for any artists,” Parker said. “It’s about bringing it all together and having that creative hub and a safe space for everyone to get their ideas out there.”
It seems appropriate, then, that SelfMadeGlory found a home in the church-like building at the corner of Second and Grove streets that, not so long ago, had a similar mission. The site used to be the home of Two Fish Studios, built by the late Wes Schuck and his wife, Kristi Schuck.
Two Fish was a major player in the local music scene, helping bands such as Dazy Head Mazy, City Mouse and Fat Rudy record albums. The Schucks established it as a legitimate recording studio that nurtured local and regional artists. When Wes Schuck died of cancer in 2015, Two Fish died with him. But now the building where he once helped make beautiful music is seeing a rebirth.
Parker has spent several months renovating the space and putting together a team that can help take recording artists to the next level.
Kristi Schuck, who owns the building and is renting to SelfMadeGlory, said she believes their mission aligned with what her husband was so passionate about — music.
“That building has been a part of my life for more than half of my life, and perhaps that’s why I took it off the market,” she said. “Historically, there’s a great story about how it served the Mankato community and the early stages of Mankato’s beginning. It’s a space for creative people to come in and make some magic happen.”
Parker, co-owner of SelfMadeGlory, started this endeavor aiming to be a place for artists in the community. Seeking a change in scenery and wanting to be closer to friends, Parker moved from Chicago to Mankato to create a space for those who sought mentorship within the music scene.
“Seeing that it was a need in the community for artists as far as what happens after a song is recorded is what led me to want to start a music studio,” Parker said.
Renovating the space took several months as they worked to create the perfect vibe and homey feel. The studio is equipped with LED lights and a couch for people to hangout.
Understanding the business side is just as important as the talent, Parker wanted to involve a team of motivated go-getters.
“Everybody is so excited to put their projects out, but without a good marketing strategy or plan, it is not going to be as successful as it could be,” Parker said.
Helping with the managing side is Xavier Thomas, SelfMadeGlory’s talent relations manager and a business management student at Minnesota State University. He works with artists and their promotion and media training.
One artist they’ve been successful with is Malik Harris, better known by his stage name, Leekthough, an MSU alumnus with millions of streams. Leekthough achieved platinum status for his singles “Astro” and “Fall for Me.”
Starting his music career during his junior year at MSU, Leekthough earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science before realizing the corporate world wasn’t for him. He reconnected with his longtime friend Parker after graduation. They’ve been working together for eight years building their brand and networking with others in the music business.
“I think that relationship is more like a mentor,” Leekthough said. “He (Parker) guided me with the business, and I learned how to monetize what I do. He helped get me to the next level.”
Leekthough recently performed at a Timberwolves halftime show. But it hasn’t all been rosy; Parker said he has been with Leekthough through ups and downs.
“We went through a music situation that turned out to be a screw job. And of course, just being passionate about music, I didn’t want to see any artists go through what I went through,” Parker said. “I learned from the experience and I want to share it with others.”
Parker said he wants to nurture local and regional artists.
With SelfMadeGlory in its start-up phase, one hardship those in the music industry commonly face is lack of financial resources.
“It’s hard to earn revenue off music,” Parker said. “Pacing ourselves to stay with our plan in order to move forward is our goal.”
SelfMadeGlory has about five recording artists and looks to increase that number going into the summer season.
Aiming to grow, they reached out to MSU’s Music Department and are aiming to partner with them and their students. They also plan to make efforts to be more involved in community events as well as host events at their studio.
One renovation they are working on is getting their podcast area up and running.
