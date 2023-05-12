Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High near 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.