Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui Parle and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. .Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to secondary crests. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 801.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 745 AM CDT Friday was 801.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 798.6 feet Friday morning next week. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. &&