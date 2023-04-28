Twin Cities-based rockers Annie and the Bang Bang have made a name for themselves regionally and nationally with genre-spanning music since their formation in 2011, getting regular airplay on Minnesota Public Radio’s the Current and performing alongside Minnesota legends the Flamin’ Oh’s, Arcwelder, and Run Westy Run.
While frontwoman Annie Enneking has performed in Mankato before as a solo artist and as guest on KMSU’s Friday show, “The Way Out,” Annie and the Bang Bang’s headlining gig Saturday at the What’s Up Lounge will be their first full-band performance in town.
“I’ve come to rely heavily on the energy and artistry we collectively manifest,” Enneking said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing the band down there — it’s a great city.”
The show comes just a few months before the band is slated to release a double LP, “Radio Baby,” recorded with acclaimed engineer Tom Herbers, who has worked with bands ranging from Soul Asylum and Low to Charlie Parr and Iggy Pop.
“This is our third project with him,” said Enneking, who explained the new double album was inspired by the music they listened to in the car growing up that influenced them when they were kids.
“That’s, of course, filtered through our alt-rock sensibilities, so I say it’s like Fleetwood Mac meets Nirvana in a way,” she said. “I really embrace the really open-throated, fully expressed singing in the way Stevie Nicks or the Heart singers would sing, and Linda Ronstadt.”
The upcoming double album, the fifth record by the band, is slated to be released on vinyl in the early fall. It has a whopping 22 songs that feature not just stylistic influences from 1970s-era bands, but recording techniques and equipment used during that time period, featuring a heavy bass and thick drum sound.
“He (Tom Herbers) also brought in a whole slew of his collection of vintage amps and guitars,” said bassist Kari Tweiten. “The way that Tom is mixing, a lot of the '70s music — the bass is right there and present in the mix.”
The band’s lineup consists of Enneking on guitar and vocals, Tweiten on bass, guitarist and keyboardist John Riedlinger and drummer Mike Kittel. The friends and bandmates are active in Minneapolis’s thriving theater scene, doing everything from stage lighting and dance to acting in plays at places such as the Guthrie Theater and Children’s Theater in Minneapolis.
Enneking is also a fight director who, “in consultation with the actors and the director, helps to craft moments of violence onstage that look real but are safe and repeatable. This can be anything from a slap in a contemporary play to a massive broadsword fight in ‘MacBeth.’”
Enneking said she and Riedlinger have collaborated on a few theater productions, and they’ve also worked with Kittel, who is a lighting designer and joined the band right before a national tour. Kittel remembered Tweiten from their college days when they were looking for a bassist, and Tweiten turned out to be a perfect fit, joining the band six years ago.
“We all make one another better,” Enneking said. “It’s a privilege to rise to the level of the musicianship of this group.”
Tweiten, who has played in many bands throughout the years, said the collaborative songwriting with Annie and the Bang Bang is more involved compared to other bands she’s played with previously, when the music was written and recorded quickly, allowing less time for collaboratively crafting original songs.
“It’s a more fully developed process that I’ve ever been involved in,” Tweiten said. “I’ve probably played in a dozen bands over the years, and I can say Annie and the Bang Bang is the most fulfilling one I’ve ever been a part of.”
The band regularly gets together for songwriting retreats — making an annual pilgrimage to Colorado where they rent a house and play shows nearby in cities such as Boulder and Denver. Those retreats inspired the band’s 2021 release, “Loveland,” an homage to the Colorado city that has become like a second home for the band.
“I’d love for us to keep making music that satisfies us and makes us feel like we’re grounded and connected — to ourselves, one another, and to the folks we’re playing for on any given night,” Enneking said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.