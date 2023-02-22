Planning a flower garden for this year?
There are so many considerations to think about. First you need to pick out the best spot for the types of plants you wish to grow. Full sun, part shade or shady types. Perennials and annuals can be mixed with bulbs as well. I am a 98% perennial grower, and the other 2% is my beloved annual zinnias.
Annuals typically will bloom most of the growing season versus perennials which have their bloom period. How to decide on what? Annuals are an annual cost as they only last one season. They also need to be installed/planted each season.
Perennials are plants that live for two or more years. Some, like dianthus, are considered short-lived perennials and last about five years. Peony plants are known to outlive people – so you can really get your money’s worth.
Initial cost of perennials is more than annuals, but given the correct care they can last for years. Many perennials like daylily and hostas, are easy to divide and replant after a few years.
Biennial plants like Foxglove live for two seasons. The first year they produce only leaves, and the second year they produce seed and die. Parsley is a biennial and with some winter mulching will sometimes be alive in the spring in our climate zone.
Regardless of plant types, when you mix and match you need to consider many variables. Plant height and width for spacing and placement in the bed. Taller plants should also be to the back of a bed or in the middle of an island bed. Stagger the bloom times of your plants so everyone isn’t blooming at once.
In the picture of my June garden, peonies and iris bloom together over a five- to six-week period starting in May.
Often as years pass, your perennial beds can be overrun with perennial weeds. If there are more weeds than desirable plants, then I would start over. You could either create a new bed, or rejuvenate the existing bed.
In early spring, before you even see top growth, I would dig up the perennials that you can salvage. Working one plant at a time, place them on a work surface and gently dig through the root system, removing roots from weeds, especially grasses.
I have a wooden garden table right out in my garden, perfect for plant dissection. You can place a piece of wood/plywood over a wheelbarrow to create an outdoor work table.
It doesn’t take but a tiny piece of weed root to start again, so spraying off the soil with a hose will help remove stragglers. This may sound extreme, but if you bypass this step, you are just replanting your problem elsewhere.
Then, you can install your cleaned plants into a new garden bed, or a temporary container for replanting later. If repotting, use bagged weed-free soil. Do not pot up with soil from that weed infested garden!
If you plan to reuse the same garden bed, get rid of the weeds after you remove all of the good plants. For some of you this might mean using black plastic to solarize, or herbicide to kill the weeds. Tilling will actually create more weeds as you chop up root systems into numerous pieces. If the ground is hard packed, you may need to till to loosen up the soil, but not as a weed-control method.
Perennial weed grasses are very hard to control once they get into the perennial garden popping up in the crowns of plants. For just a few perennial grass growing through other plants I have treated them with herbicide on a sponge brush used for painting. Simply glide the sponge along the grass weeds, being careful not to drip, or also use a drip cloth over the good plant. I have attacked grasses in my ginormous 20-year-old geranium for years this way. Every year several tall grass shoots emerge. Left untreated, they would take over.
For either new or revamped perennial gardens, you can also use weed-preventer fabric — as thick as you can get. Using fabric isn’t practical for annual beds, as every year when you replant, soil will inevitably get on top of the fabric via your trowel.
When using fabric, also consider you need to top dress it with either rock or bark. I prefer shredded bark, which is easier to maneuver.
