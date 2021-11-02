Growing a hedge might not be the most exciting thing, but creating privacy in your yard can change the whole dynamic of your outdoor space.
Most towns and cities have regulations on the heights of privacy fences — usually six feet. Most house’s main floors are 1-3 feet above ground level, so looking out your window that 6-foot fence isn’t so tall anymore.
May I recommend the Arbor vitae, also known as Northern White Cedar. Given good drainage and 4-6 hours of direct sunlight per day, you can see 1-3 feet of annual growth. Direct sunlight would mean just that: unfiltered from neighboring trees or buildings.
Shade is often the culprit when things don’t grow as planned. When planting a tree or shrub, I stand in the exact proposed spot and look up, arms out, slowly spinning around to predict the available tree canopy space in the future opening based on neighboring trees.
So it might look strange twirling in your yard, but it is a helpful strategy.
The mature height of Northern White Cedar can be over 30 feet with a spread of 10-15 feet — tall and narrow. To create a thick hedge, plant them 6-8 feet apart. Always check the tag on the cultivars you purchase as the mature sizes may differ.
Arbor vitae could also be your back of the border privacy hedge (plant more colorful shrubs or perennials in front of them). They have few issues with disease or insects. The main concern would be not being hydrated enough going into winter. Often you may see browning on the south, southwest side. This is caused by sunscald in the winter and drying winds. Once an area is browned, it won’t green up again, so just prune that out.
In the fall, the plants produce small cones that can be in large clusters. From a distance, it may appear as dead patches on the trees. The female cones mature in a single year and a papery wing helps the seeds from the cone to disperse. They are so tricky.
So, it’s November and you still have plants in containers that you bought on sale? I know you.
Here are a couple of things you can do. Plant them if you can get a shovel in the ground; their survival chance is best if planted. Then place thick mulch around the base (not over the plant) to help insulate the soil to stay at its current temp. This will keep it as warm as possible to extend the time for root growth, even an extra week or two may help.
If planting is not possible, then huddle the containers together in a sheltered garden spot. Berm them up with some soil if you can to keep the drying winds directly off the side of the containers. The only thing between the roots and the wind is a thin piece of plastic in the form of a pot.
Cover the pots with a mass of straw, hay or pine needles with leaves on the top of the heap. Placing a board or fencing over the top will help to keep the mulch in place.
Do not bring perennials in the garage or basement over winter — that is the worst thing you can do. They need to be outside receiving moisture, and some plants actually need a cold period.
Of mice and zinnias
Worried about attracting mice?
I have had success using a wide-mouth plastic beverage bottle, squirting some glue in the bottom then dropping a bait chunk in the glue. Then lay the bottle on its side anywhere you think mice may be camping out. The glue keeps the bait in the bottle away from desirable critters. Success is defined as fully consumed bait chunks.
My favorite plant this year is the humble Zinnia! Despite this hot, dry summer the zinnias kept truckin’ along pumping out the blooms.
Like many annuals, they struggled the first couple of weeks until they finally got established and took off. I started these from seed under lights … for the last time.
When there are only a few seed packs growing, it’s easy to forget about them. You would think I would have more time to care for them! If your garden looked horrible this year, I feel your pain. Mine too. Worst ever.
When there was time to water, the new shrubs and trees took priority over the garden plants. Sorry daylilies! I’m planning ahead for some soaker/sweat hoses for next year.
The outdoor markets are done for this season at Best Buy. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Nov. 13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
