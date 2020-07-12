North Mankato Fun Days would have been wrapping up its 55th annual summer celebration tonight.
However, much like the rest of the world, activities and festivities, Fun Days had been canceled mid-May due to the ongoing pandemic. It was scheduled to run July 8 through today.
Fun Days began in 1965 featuring live music, bingo and games. The celebration was held as a “thank-you” to those in the community who had helped prevent severe flooding in North Mankato.
Since then, the five-day annual event has become a summer staple in North Mankato. The mid-summer event included the kiddie parade, petting zoo and the classic carnival rides, games and live entertainment.
Fun Days had marked its presence in the community and without it this year, residents reflected on the absence of the celebration.
‘It was the highlight of my childhood’
Steve Kelly grew up on the 500 block of Belgrade Avenue. The house, in fact, has been in their family since the 1930s, Kelly said. It was owned by his great-grandfather, Patrick Kelly, the then-mayor of North Mankato. His mom, 82, still lives in that house.
Since he was a kid, Kelly remembers heading to the festival, seeing the rides being set up and carnies opening their booths. He’d play bingo and ride the rides.
“It was the highlight of my childhood,” he said.
And each year, since the parade was incorporated into Fun Days, the Kelly family had taken the opportunity to gather the whole family each year. The family of eight had begun a tradition — along with North Mankato’s — to have a family reunion.
In 2014, Kelly said, his mom had rented a tent to place in the backyard. The reunion was complete with a BBQ. They hired a professional photographer to take a complete family photo and even had green matching t-shirts.
“It was a really good year,” Kelly said.
His mom would buy tickets for the young ones in the family at Fun Days, too. Currently, his mother has 21 grandchildren.
There had only been a couple times in his life that Kelly had missed Fun Days due to traveling.
“We went to China, and we missed that but,” he said, “it has always been a tradition ever since they started the parade.”
This year, the family won’t be heading to the Kelly residence with the exception of a couple of his siblings to visit his mother, due to COVID-19.
But Kelly has a plan to keep the fun memories alive. Even though they can’t make new memories this year, he decided to relive those memories. He compiled old photographs from over the years to create a video collage for his mom and family.
Next year, they hope to continue the tradition that took place in front of his mother’s home.
Dedicated time
Last year, Fun Days had set apart time in the late morning until 1 p.m. for a special needs carnival.
“It was very thoughtful,” Amber Altepeter of North Mankato said.
Altepeter and her family had been in the area for 12 years and hadn’t missed Fun Days or the special needs carnival.
“I have three siblings and they all have special needs,” Altepeter said.
She has an 11-year-old sister and two brothers, 21 and 26.
The inclusivity of North Mankato Fun Days is something that meant a lot to Altepeter and her family.
‘The headline of this event is North Mankato Fun Days … that’s a big deal, so for them, it’s so gracious to set apart time for families,” Altepeter said. “It’s wonderful. … It’s less pressure for these families to go to an event where there’s typically a lot of commotion.”
Setting aside time during Fun Days had allowed her siblings to enjoy the festivities which was more adaptable for them and less stressful.
“They get to go at their own pace and they get to be around their friends,” she said. “They feel comfortable in the environment.”
Her brother loves the octopus ride, something that she would be scared to take him on if there were more people — like on a Saturday night crowd.
But the two hour time set apart gave Altepeter an ease of mind and enjoy watching her siblings get on the rides, enjoying themselves. Her sister had even conquered some fears of the rides, she said.
“It’s fun seeing them laugh and be in the moment and be themselves,” she said.
The carnival had become a tradition for the family and will be missed.
“All their friends with special needs come too with their families and they get to hang out with their buddies,” she said. “North Mankato should be really proud of (the carnival.)”
Rise above water
Mom and Dad would take Ashley Hanley and siblings to Fun Days every year. Hanley, who currently lives in North Mankato with her husband and two sons, can’t recall a year that the family had missed the celebration.
They’d head down to Wheeler Park on wristband nights — the night that allowed wristband wearers unlimited access to rides.
One year that stood out to Hanley was in the late ‘90s. Hanley dressed up as Mickey Mouse as she pulled her younger brother in a wagon, and her sister dressed up as Minnie Mouse for the kiddie parade.
“We were all in the kiddie parade — 11 cousins,” Hanley said. “You know, as a kid it’s a pretty big deal you get to be in the parade.”
Over the years, Hanley had participated in the regular parade, too. However, she enjoys being a spectator just a bit more.
“As a spectator you get so see everything,” she laughed.
Just last year, Hanley had been able to pass down the kiddie parade tradition to her (now) two year old son, John. He had dressed up as a police officer for the kiddie parade, matched up with her cousin and godson as a firefighter.
Watching her son’s excitement of the rides and being in the parade? That’s something she wouldn’t miss for the world, she said. He might not remember right now, she said “But I’ll remember it for him.”
Growing up, Hanley had discovered the history of the celebration.
“They came together as a community and rise above the waters, so to speak,” she said.
The knowledge gave her a greater appreciation for the celebration, especially in the times of COVID-19.
“Next year, (Fun Days) is going to be a bigger and better celebration,” Hanley said.
Hopefully by next year, the virus will have slowed. Knowing that the community has gone through it together, much like the flood, calls for a big party.
“Picture the excitement,” Hanley said. “I’m hoping that next year we’ll have more reason to celebrate. … Looking forward to something is what we all need right now.”
