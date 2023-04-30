She started as a customer, moved on to be a friend, a student, a co-worker and, finally, the successor.
Today, Robyn Block spends hours every week in the shop that was operated by her friend, Arnie Lillo, on the farm south of Mankato. It’s the role she took on as Lillo realized he was aging and wouldn’t be able to continue doing the work forever.
Lillo died in December 2021, weeks after he was attacked with a hammer by a man who later pleaded guilty to a felony charge of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm. He was 83 years old.
“He kind of slowly mentioned it to me, and I was like, ‘I can do it. I know I can do it,’” Block said of the succession plan. “It’s fun. It’s not work.”
Arnie loved to share with others the skills of metal working that he had learned pretty much on his own, getting better while doing it. Block said he had talked to other people about taking over when the day arrived that he was unable, but nobody followed through.
“Arnie always taught anybody who wanted to learn,” she said. He was always busy with works that dot his farmyard and with commissions from other people. In August 2020, he was featured in The Free Press for creating a replica of Noah’s Ark.
Block met Lillo in 2003 when she was working at a local restaurant. In 2013 she had a downhill skiing accident that greatly limited what she could do. She had purchased pieces from Lillo and approached him with the idea.
“I asked him if he would teach me because art and creativity is really good for a brain injury. And he said, ‘Yeah.’ So, I came out here and I slowly started to learn, and then I just never went away.”
In addition to continuing works already in progress, Block has created Arnie’s Museum in a building on the farm site. On the walls hang certificates he received, copies of newspaper articles he was featured in, as well as some of his many inventions. At one time, she said, he was Minnesota’s largest ginseng farmer.
“You know, an artist has so many things going on in their head all time,” she said. “He had different things that he would wake up in the middle of the night and be thinking of.”
Already known for having the world’s largest working gun, he was working on a larger gun — one made of black walnut. All of the plans for it, he told her, were in his head.
Block recently completed a sign for a building at Gustavus Adolphus College, and she is continuing work on a cut-out of the Great Lakes and the Edmund Fitzgerald ship. These are pieces she had worked with Arnie on planning.
She is beginning the constant work of upkeep for the many metal pieces throughout the yard, which is open for people to come and explore. Things she is working on are featured on the Arnie Lillo Creations Facebook page.
Like Lillo, she hopes to continue doing the work that brings her peace into her 80s, she said. At some point, like her friend, she hopes to find and nurture her own successor.
“So I can keep passing it down and keep it going for people. That’s what Arnie wanted. He wanted his legacy to stay alive.”
