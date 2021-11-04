ST. PETER — Efforts in an exhibit at Gustavus Adolphus College could be described in Swedish as utmärkt samarbete: an excellent collaboration.
The exhibit showcases works by natives of Sweden who directly influenced creative attitudes in the United States during the 1890s and early 1900s.
“Art For All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America” features several works collected by the late Rev. Richard L. Hillstrom that are now part of the museum’s permanent collection. The majority of the 60 pieces in the show are on loan from the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg, Kansas.
The gallery and the museum have two decades of experience working together, said Don Myers, director of the Hillstrom and instructor in the Department of Art and Art History at Gustavus. Bringing “Art for All” to St. Peter was a smooth process that began about two years ago. Neither the pandemic or red tape created obstacles.
The Swedish Council of America provided two grants to the Sandzén Gallery that funded the creation of exhibit catalogs as well as the conservation of works in the Sandzén Gallery that allowed them to be included in the traveling exhibit.
“Personally, the people at the gallery are very easy to deal with ... hopefully, they feel the same way about us,” he said.
The college and St. Peter’s historical connections to Sweden likely influenced Sherman North’s decision to choose the Hillstrom as an exhibit location.
“I understand why she would want it to come here,” said Myers, who then added he hopes people from the community take time to see the works on display.
When the 20 artists featured in the show immigrated to this country, they brought along democratic ideas they’d honed at the Konstnärsförbundet in Stockholm. That newly formed artist league advocated for its members to make paintings, prints and drawings affordable for the general public, not just the wealthy patrons.
Thanks to the new concept of art for the masses, the museum’s namesake was able to buy lots of works despite his limited budget during the early years as a Lutheran minister.
The gallery apparently also has a philosophy centered on making fine art accessible to as many people as possible. “Art For All” debuted at Lindsborg and will move on to Chicago after the show at Gustavus closes Sunday.
“I’m always happy to talk about ‘Art for All,’” said Cori Sherman North, curator for the Birger Sandzén gallery.
She then elaborated on a large free-standing work on loan for the exhibit. The landscape featuring Swedish themes is painted on several panels.
“Sandzén’s 1892 folding screen ... incorporates all of the major art trends he was interested in at the time — Japanisme, arts and crafts, and what we now call Swedish National Romanticism,” Sherman North said.
Paintings and prints by Birger Sandzén were among the art works that caught the discerning eye of Hillstrom, who’d focused on Swedish-American artists when he began his collection in the 1940s.
The public may continue to view the exhibit at Gustavus long after the “Art for All” moves on to Illinois, Myers said. The art works may be viewed during a virtual walking tour.
