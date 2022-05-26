As a newlywed couple in the 1960s, Corie and Paul Bratter have moved into their first apartment together in New York City and are learning the usual ups and downs of their relationship in Neil Simon’s play, “Barefoot in the Park.”
As a recent pair of Minnesota State University graduates in 2022, real-life couple Jack Adams and Isabella “Bella” Fox would appear to be well ahead of their onstage personas as they plunge into the first production of the 55th Highland Summer Theatre.
They have a couple of other things in common: Neither has ever been in a Neil Simon play before and, surprisingly, they were never in a show together during their four shows as students in Mankato.
“I don’t think either of us had any sort of hesitation when we took these roles,” Adams said. “Both of us were looking to book roles for the summer, and we were incredibly excited to get the opportunity to act together in a show for the first time.”
Making their couple’s debut, so to speak, in this show has great advantages, Fox said.
“It’s made the process a lot easier for me to have Jack as my opposite compared to someone else. The chemistry and comfortability are already there with us, which is nice in a process this short.”
The show opened Wednesday after fewer than two weeks of rehearsals. This is customary for summer stock, which is often the first paid acting gig for students looking to make performance their careers. Rehearsals take place in afternoons and evenings, as needed, with no classes to restrict their learning time.
“I think there may be some nuances of our relationship seen in this show only because we were able to find pieces of ourselves in the characters,” Fox said.
Corie Bratter — as written by Simon in the play that premiered on Broadway in October 1963 and enjoyed a 1,530-performance initial run — is optimistic about their life together. She finds what she thinks is a wonderful NYC apartment that has several flaws about which Paul suffers great anxiety.
A hole in their skylight, a leaky closet and the lack of a bathtub is just the start of his concerns. Corie’s attempts to set up her mother with Mr. Velasco, their eccentric neighbor, keeps Paul from even considering running “barefoot in the park” as Corie hopes.
This is the third time MSU has presented “Barefoot in the Park.” It was the very first Highland Summer Theatre production in 1967, performed in a tent because what is now the Earley Center for Performing Arts was not complete. It returned for summer presentations in 1985 and most recently in 2004 in the fifth summer that included the Andreas Theatre.
The two stars also see pieces of each other in the characters they play in the show.
“I’d have to say a piece of Bella that manifests itself in her character is her excited optimistic attitude that she carries with her throughout her daily life,” Adams said of his co-star.
“I believe Jack to be a practical person,” Fox said. “He is very grounded, and I think that parallel plays to his character, Paul.”
