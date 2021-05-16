It began with a retreat a few years ago under terrible February Minnesota weather conditions — Mary Walchuk and a couple of friends made the trip to her husband’s aunt’s home in Waconia.
The friends covered the floors in plastic to not get anything on the carpet. As an art retreat with various mediums, it was bound to get messy.
Walchuk’s friends Lisa Bierer and Sheila Klein kept suggesting different art supplies for Walchuk to try out.
Some watercolors here, some acrylics there.
“I couldn’t get anything to work,” Walchuk said.
But then Klein suggested color pencils. She began to scribble and doodle on a piece of watercolor paper and that was it — a breakthrough. This was her medium and one that helped alleviate her anxiety which, shortly after that retreat, she began to experience.
“I was with my sister at her house and I was having a panic attack,” she said. “I had my medication in my purse, but we started drawing just for fun — it went away — I didn’t need the medication.”
Ever since, Walchuk carries her pencils with her everywhere she goes and draws daily.
Finding beauty
Walchuk grew up in Florida, so the move to Minnesota was a big switch — especially because of the winters. She began to experience seasonal depression.
“I found out if I went outside every day, it got better."
She began taking pictures of nature, spring being her favorite season when she can shoot wildflowers, but it especially helped during the winter. It was an opportunity to find beauty in the season. But one spring, Walchuk couldn’t get herself out to go take photographs — the action that had helped deal with her depression.
“I thought, OK, this is more than seasonal now,” she said. Shortly after, she began taking medication and continued to go outdoors to take photographers. “It was my way of getting myself outside.”
Colored pencils were another way to find beauty — placing a colored pencil onto paper is, for Walchuk, an indescribable feeling of relief.
Though Walchuk never considered herself “an artist,” she was always surrounded by artsy people and loved doing crafts. Throughout the years, she’d take art classes from the community education center or local art centers.
“But I never felt like I could do it. It was at that retreat with my friends that I realized it’s because I'm trying to be somebody else.”
That retreat a few years ago allowed her to take up the lead in drawing instead of trying to force something onto paper. Most importantly, she decided she wanted to openly talk about mental health and art.
“It’s important. People don’t like to talk about mental illness and we all almost have something.”
Walchuk was diagnosed with depression nearly 20 years ago after she made a phone call to the doctor, per her husband’s request. “My husband asked me to call a doctor for his birthday present, We didn’t really know what it was — I had strep throat or something, and I just wasn’t recovering.”
She called and the receptionist asked the typical questions about her symptoms.
“I started describing it and she said ‘Do you feel like you might be depressed?’ And I started crying,” Walchuk said. “She was right and I wasn’t seeing it. It was very difficult for me to ask for help.”
Mental health has become easier to talk about over the last few years, but at the time of her diagnosis, it wasn’t as easy. Walchuk recalls feeling like she had done something wrong.
“It took me a while to get comfortable with the idea that it's part of me, but it’s not something I did wrong. I think the more we talk about it, the better it is for everybody.”
Though art has helped Walchuk manage her depression, she knows it’s not for everyone. She dropped her antidepressants in 2019 with help from her medical professional. It was time for her to quit the medications, but she encourages those who need to take medication and receive therapy to do so.
“I wouldn’t be where I am without that,” she said.
But talking about mental health more openly helps others realize how common it is and discover help is out there.
Her art is just another form of opening up the door to a discussion.
“2020 in Colored Pencils”
Walchuk comes from a large family with six siblings, and like many other families around the world, they couldn’t come together to celebrate the holiday in 2020.
Instead, they created a family Facebook group in which each sibling posted their Christmas letter.
“We each had a day to post our letter, and I couldn’t decide what to write. But then I was looking through my art, and thought that tells the story of the year.”
She put the 19 drawings together, along with a description of what was going on at the time. Currently, she’s exhibiting “2020 in Colored Pencils” at Raydiance Salon in downtown Mankato now through July. (She also will be displaying work at the Waseca Art Center later this year.)
These drawings, however, display her feelings during a turbulent time nationally and worldwide.
“I honestly think there are days when I would have not gotten up and gotten out of bed. I was so disillusioned with the human race.”
Some pieces display her feelings through George Floyd’s death, others reflect spending time away from loved ones on holidays and social distancing as everyone met via Zoom.
But Walchuk has always been a positive, optimistic person even though some events were depressing and anxiety producing.
“I think if I hadn’t had my art to channel those feelings … There were times when I just sat down and drew and I came out better by the time I finished drawing,” she said. “Not that everything’s going to be back to what it was — I totally have a different view of humanity now than I did before — but I’m able to handle it better.”
Her optimism shines through her art using bright and vibrant colors. “You feel like to be a serious artist you have to be able to show that angst or the darkness; I tried. There’s one that has a brown background — I couldn’t make it black.”
Her trademark is bright colors — colors for Walchuk that are vital and a part of who she is. “It’s got to have a pop of red or something."
Everyone has a different reaction to her art, as they should, she said. While some pieces were made in a time of agony, others might see joy.
“That’s OK … The purpose is for anybody, whatever reaction you get out of it, it is how it’s supposed to be.”
And posting those images online, at times she’s wondered if people still wanted to see her work.
She found that her followers wanted to seer her work because of the colors, and it helped them, too.
“So I thought, OK, if I do it myself because I know it helps with my mental health, but knowing that it also helps other people, it makes me feel really good.”
