Joel Iverson could look at a traditional painting — an idea brought to fruition from the hand of an artist onto a canvas — and never felt confident enough to re-create something similar.
But come Jan. 29 through Valentine’s Day, Iverson’s paintings will be on display for his first exhibit ever at the 410 Project featuring his paintings on handmade canvases made from a canvas spinner he constructed from a bicycle.
Though the Mankato native, 29, who now lives in St. Peter, had always been creative, he hadn’t found his niche until stumbling across videos of canvas spinning. These artists create beautiful paintings through the means of a drill, fans or even a bicycle.
“I always looked at it and just knew that I could do that, and I wanted to add my style to it,” Iverson said. And so he did. “The only problem was that I didn’t know how to build the thing.”
It was a 3½-year process to get it right, Iverson said. Through watching videos, he saw that many of the artists were using bikes, but he didn’t know the first thing about gear hubs or how to measure out a chain.
“That intimidated me,” he said.
As an avid skateboarder, he saw the videos made from various parts such as bicycles or fans. Knowing the anatomy of a skateboard, he made his first spinner out of wood and skateboard parts. But Iverson knew he wanted to make a spinner out of a bike, which was his second attempt. However, it broke within the first couple of uses.
“That was more my fault out of not that great of welding on it,” Iverson laughed. He persisted and began to learn the bike piece by piece and their purpose. Then, maybe, he said, he could stumble his way through the rest to build the spinner.
“Unfortunately, I couldn’t figure it out,” Iverson said.
Instead, he decided to reach out for some professional help from Brian Gosewich, head board member of Key City Bike. Iverson showed Gosewich a picture of what he was trying to re-create.
“It was nice being able to talk face to face with Brian and say, ‘This is what I’m trying to do,’” Iverson said. “Before any of this, I had no idea about any sort of gears or anything like that. But going down to Key City and volunteering and picking at Brian’s brain — that’s 100% how I figured this out.”
(By the way, Iverson has set aside some of his paintings at the exhibit for a silent auction splitting the profits to benefit Key City Bike and The 410 Project.)
With Gosewich’s expertise and Iverson’s background in construction, he completed his final canvas spinner.
But it wasn’t just figuring out the pieces of a bike to create his spinner that was the challenge. The process of learning how to manipulate the paint to fully convey what he wanted to express was the second thing to conquer.
“It’s definitely been a process just learning how to paint with it because there’s a lot of variables that I don’t think a lot of people see that I wish they would,” he said.
Seeing the trough swing isn’t all that special, Iverson said, but it’s thinking about how much paint to put in or the angle — that’s the key behind an artistically crafted spin painting.
“Honing in on how to exactly make the variables work the way I want them to, that’s been the main problem,” Iverson said. It wasn’t until last December that Iverson found his groove.
“As far as it goes for the artwork I’m making now, I finally have my own kind of process and notes.”
Color choices come through as snapshots of various inspirations of Iverson’s mind, including songs, movies or TV shows. Sometimes he writes stories about his childhood to go along with his paintings.
“When I was learning how to manipulate the paint the way I wanted it to, I was like, that’d be really cool to do a Power Rangers series to show off each individual color in their own way,” Iverson said.
Another piece — predominantly yellow with a black and white streak — was inspired by the movie “Kill Bill.”
“The main reason I painted was because I love the movie ‘Kill Bill,’ and I was listening to that whistling song,” Iverson said. “A lot of the times what happens is that I’ll just listen to a song over and over and think, ‘How can I make this sound on the canvas?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.