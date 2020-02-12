The Fireplace room at the Carnegie Art Center has been transformed into a winter landscape with bare branches upon the walls.
In the middle is a man-sized nest, weaved with twigs and branches that Lynn Rozen and Patti Ruskey found lying in nature. A good resting place to mediate … and maybe pick up a ribbon or two and weave something into the nest yourself.
“Stillness and Motion” is the second installation of "Carnegie Unhinged," created by Rozen, Ruskey and Jason Toupence.
The creators of the show wanted to focus on “unhinging” the Carnegie and attracting people who may never have stepped inside before.
In their first installation they focused on a verbal aspect of creativity. The event, which took place September 2019, invited the community to the gallery to learn about the history of the historic art center.
“We took things from the archives here and displayed them,” Ruskey said. “We had original blueprints of the Carnegie Library up on the walls and pictures of men of Mankato from that time period from the early 1900s.”
Toupence had dressed up as Andrew Carnegie, the rooms were fit to look like a 1800s reading room and set up an old fashioned library.
“We did these salons where people came together to read their poetry, do a skit and some dance,” Ruskey said. “We just invited anybody that wanted to come and show up and do something.”
They also hope that in this installation, participants can add a part of themselves into the interactive pieces.
In the second installation, they will be focusing on pre-verbal creativity, combining stillness and motion that can be found in nature. The idea was inspired by an article written by David Fideler titled “Nature’s Living Intelligence.”
The article, published in the journal Kosmos, features different forms found in nature: a nautilus shell, broccoli and a cross-section of cauliflower.
“I was reading this article about just nature and how it's harmonizing itself and how it ebbs and flows and how it kind of connects itself and how it mirrors itself,” Ruskey said. “I was thinking a lot about community, especially in this sort of time period of where we're not embracing our community as well as we should.”
The installation features not only the man-sized nest, but also a hanging mobile made of bare branches and a weaving wall. There will also be a dance piece, in which Rozen and other dancers interact with the space at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“In this case, this is the winter scene and knowing that change happens,” Ruskey said. “Staying centered and balanced within that change.”
All the pieces are meant to be interactive by viewers and can weave a piece of ribbon or earrings to the nest or a thought onto the wall.
“Patty’s idea was community, the art brings people together and the community, and doing art together helps people create community,” Rozen said. “We want to get people involved in making the art here and you don't just have something that people stand and look at.”
Creating art with others forms a different bond with people, Rozen and Ruskey said. Through art, people can get to know each other better or have a better understanding of others in the artistic process.
“It has a certain magic to it, it’s probably connected to how humans interact, how they connect in their brains, just like sitting down to a meal together,” Rozen said. “It creates a connection between a group of people and I feel like doing an art project together, it connects people on different levels.”
