Last month Michael Cimino was on a ladder hanging one of the works for the current Arts Center of Saint Peter show when he paused to critique some of the paintings and talk about their creators.
“These are gorgeous ... the artists had to work in a more severe level of isolation — still they were independently motivated.”
Nonetheless, Cimino’s circle of artist friends, who include patients on the campus of St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, have been affected by health safety restrictions over the past two years.
Visual artists may be content to spend time alone at their easels; however pandemic measures often nixed opportunities to exhibit works or limited chances to receive input from others or give advice to novices.
“We haven’t been up to the (state) hospital in more than two years,” Cimino said.
He is among mentors connected with the arts center who in 2016 began to provide lessons and art materials to budding creatives confined on the SPRTC campus. The exhibit is a way for the public to reconsider their opinions about those who live at the facility on the south edge of town, he said.
“They are not patients who are just lost causes. They are incarcerated individuals working on their mental health.
“We’ve built relationships with them over the years. Everyone at the art center was so excited about the show,” Cimino said.
One detail he noticed while unpacking the pieces for the show: “None of them are about COVID.”
Represented in “Changing Minds: New Works by Patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center” are people new to showing their art to the public as well as those who are veterans of previous efforts between the arts center and the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Some of the participating artists recently were given permission to visit the show while accompanied by SPRTC staff.
“The patients do beautiful work and their art can help them heal,” said Spencer Dickinson, a recreation program assistant.
“I love the exhibit. It’s cool to see my art along with all the others,” Tim Novak said.
Richard Anyanwu, while pointing out his contributions to the show, said his first art lessons were elementary school classes. His arts center mentors have taught him to “push forward” to improve his work.
Emerging artist Brian Eugene Townsend said arts center mentors taught him how to blend colors.
Originally planned for spring 2020, the show runs through April 30 and features more than 200 pieces created by individuals or in group settings on the SPRTC campus. The variety in the show ranges from large paintings, to knitted caps, ceramic pieces and detailed drawings.
Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee said for all three “Changing Mind” shows, patients consistently submitted works that are impressive. That’s been especially true this year when its been necessary for them to be exceptionally resourceful about tools, materials and studio space.
Classes with their mentors were not an option. Instead, Rosenquist Fee, together with SPRTC recreational therapy staff, hosted weekly sessions for patients to discuss works in progress.
Executive Director of Forensics Services Carol Olson said prior to the first art show at the center in 2016, the public had little knowledge about such programs on the SPRTC campus. She’s pleased with the results generated by the inaugural exhibit.
“We are now having our third art show in a very public venue. It’s been incredible for our agency to have this partnership.”
Olson also likes the artworks.
“I actually went to the show on Friday; it’s awesome. Each artist has their own unique way (of creating).”
Artworks by Mark Elsen and Albert Salinas have been represented in all three “Changing Minds” shows. Their techniques have improved greatly over the years. Salinas still improvises with materials he has on hand in confinement.
When he began making three-dimensional pieces, he used toilet paper and toothpaste.
“I now use paper and just water,” Salinas said, adding that he’s learned acrylic paint will bond together pieces of paper.
He enjoys the appreciation others show for his art and he’s given some of his works as gifts.
The majority of the art in “Changing Minds” is for sale, with 70 percent of proceeds going directly to the artists.
Elsen sold several works displayed in previous arts center shows. He’s also sold art through other venues, including exhibits at coffee shops in Minneapolis and Plymouth. The extra funds allow him to afford better quality art materials, for example, huge sheets of paper. That’s been very helpful to an artist who creates on average, one painting a day.
In preparing for an on-campus interview, Elsen decided to focus his thoughts on art and life by writing down several paragraphs, including these excerpts:
“Living at St. Peter’s Regional Treatment Center is a life I had to adjust to; painting is one of my main coping skills ... and listening to music. Having acceptable art is something that was earned and learned, and I still struggle with being accepted some times.
“But here at St. Peter’s it’s kind of a family. We are all stuck together and for the most part, we make do with what we have. It’s not an ideal living situation but it’s livable ...”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.