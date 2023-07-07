The Arts Center of Saint Peter’s annual member show kicks off today featuring more than 170 works of art by dozens of artists and artisans.
Actually, they’ve got a few more pieces than usual. For that, you can thank Ark, the Arts Center’s new gallerist.
“I went through our Instagram and I messaged every single person on there and I networked to find new artists,” Ark says. “So we have a surplus of people because of that networking, which I’m super happy about and proud of.”
Earlier this week, while Ark and several others worked to arrange pieces on the gallery walls, the volume of work was apparent — as was the buzz of volunteers busily getting the space ready. Hammers pounded, sweat poured, and the beautiful and sometimes curious works of local artists — one by one — efficiently filled the gallery’s wall space.
The brains behind the installation is Ark.
“She’s the one person I knew in the community who had specifically gallery installation experience at the time when we had an opening in that role,” says Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “I feel like I know her work ethic because I’ve performed with her and I invited her to take what she had learned previously in the Twin Cities as a gallerist.”
(Fee and Ark are both members of the musician collective Joe Tougas and Associates. They, of course, would be “associates,” and have both lent vocal stylings to the band, which performs regularly at a live music venue near you.)
Fee says this member show is the largest in the organization’s history. Most of the works are for sale, with 70% of the proceeds going to the artist and the remainder to the Arts Center. She credits Ark with bringing in new artists.
Ark says that, as a person of color, she hopes her presence here and her vision sends a message to other people of color that they and their work are welcome here.
“I’m hoping people enjoy my perspective and my eye on things,” she says. “I am focused on giving space and honoring the artwork from POC artists and queer artists. It’s really important to me that they have a pedestal. I’m a stepping stone in that process to give them more access.”
Both Ark and Fee say it wasn’t a “diversity hire.” But Ark hopes her presence can make a positive difference in the region.
“There’s not a lot of diversity in St. Peter and Mankato,” she says. “So just me being in this role is setting an example that it’s possible for all the other POC people and minorities in the surrounding area.”
Ark was living in St. Paul, creating art in her bedroom, when she decided she needed a change. At the same time, a friend living in Mankato suggested she look for studio space and housing here. So she checked it out and found a large studio with an apartment upstairs for less than she would have paid in the Twin Cities.
She’s continuing her visual art as well as writing songs and performing with several bands in town.
Her main gig at the moment, however, is this show.
“I’m super proud of this show because people were vulnerable enough and courageous enough to share a piece of themselves for the public to consume,” she says.
“I’m here to let people know that if you’re expressing yourself in any way, in any form, that is your art. And there’s no standard on that. If you’re making bookshelves in your garage, if you’re doing spoken word, if you’re writing as a journalist — that is all forms of expression. And we’ll take all of it. And that’s my favorite part about this show: having so many people give me their work that no one has seen and allowing me to honor that and arrange it for the public to view.”
If You Go What: Arts Center of Saint Peter annual member exhibit and reception. When: Exhibit runs through Aug. 26; Reception is 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15 Where: Arts Center of Saint Peter
