The Arts Center of Saint Peter was ready to rock ’n’ roll the week before the Souper Bowl last March.
Months before, potters had been preparing the one-of-a-kind bowls during their Throw-a-Thons for the annual fundraiser. They’d all gather at the art studio — an atmosphere full of music, clay, hot apple cider in Crockpots and laughter.
The 400 prepared bowls were set up at the center, just waiting for the line to wrap around the block downtown St. Peter.
Then … well, you’ve probably guessed it. The coronavirus pandemic postponed the highly anticipated event until further notice.
After the dust settled a bit, Juana Arias, the clay studio manager at the Arts Center, had joined a board meeting to try to figure out the refigured plans for Souper Bowl. The best that they could, anyway, at a highly unprecedented time. The plan was to initially aim for July and perhaps throw a celebration similar to 2019’s Arts Center anniversary that took place in the parking lot with music.
That also didn’t happen.
“It became pretty clear, I think, towards the end of that spring as we approached summer that we were going to have to rethink a lot of things for a longer timeline,” Arias said.
So the potters carefully boxed up all the 400 bowls, awaiting a time to continue the fundraiser.
Boxed up until now, that is. Soon the bowls will be set onto tables, evenly distributed and waiting to be picked through and brought home as part of the 2021 Souper Bowl. This year’s Souper Bowl takes place Feb. 6-7 — yes, during the other Super Bowl.
“We just thought it was funny to schedule it on Super Bowl and that’s how we went with it,” Arias said. “We were like, well, maybe it’ll be the only Super Bowl in the country.”
It’s the first time that the Arts Center has referenced the sports name and rolled with the connection to the St. Peter event. Arias even asked her brother, who has been a sports broadcaster for ESPN radio and now works for the Badger Radio Network in Madison, to help out with the promotional videos playing off football.
Tickets even have played off the sports event split up into three packages: premier admission, standard admission and cheap seats. Tickets are limited and the Arts Center is pushing for advance sales rather than day-of. (By the way, premier admission tickets are sold out.)
“That’s for the sake of COVID and staffing and make sure sure we’re staying safe,” Arias said.
The days are also split rather than one day — another COVID precaution and spreading out the number of people in the Arts Center. And instead of selecting your favorite bowl (maybe your Joel Moline fish bowl) and eating soup, bowl buyers will receive coupons for the St. Peter Food Co-Op and Deli and Patrick’s on Third.
Ticket buyers are then given 20 minutes with an assigned time slot to head over to the Arts Center to pick their bowls. And don’t worry, the bowls have been evenly distributed to have a variety in choices of bowls for both days.
Of course, though, this year’s Souper Bowl will look a little different — for everyone.
Thomas Prahl, senior at Gustavus Adolphus College, is one of the many participating potters of the Souper Bowl. Prahl joined the Arts Center midsummer of 2019 to find a way to juice up his creativity.
It was just one event at the Arts Center that captivated the music education student — the annual summer membership show. There’s a food truck in the back parking lot of the establishment and music, plus the members’ art on display.
“That was my first introduction to the Art Center community,” Prahl said. It’s a community that not only gathers for the passion of art and sharing knowledge but one where members genuinely care for and like each another. “That’s really what got me sucked in and I wanted to keep going — doing art, laughing and thinking and all of those things.”
The 2020 Souper Bowl was going to be his first. Prahl genuinely looks forward to this year’s Souper Bowl, though he’s slightly disappointed the event will look different.
“What I know of the Souper Bowl, it’s such a large event with lines down the sidewalk and around the block,” Prahl said. “I’m kind of sad that I won’t see that happen, but I’m really excited that it’s taking place.”
And the throw-a-thons, typically where potters gather together to throw for eight hours in preparation for Souper Bowl, had been different, too. Rather than many potters in a room, Prahl said, the space had been limited to two throwers at a time during COVID.
But community is what it’s all about — from the actual day where hundreds had gathered to pick out their bowls and eat soup, to the throwing of the bowls.
“There’s an average community style,” Prahl said. “You could be sitting next to your friend and what they do in whatever technique and you try it out … It’s a very communal learning process.”
There could be a single bowl, Prahl said, that started from one potter and other details were added later on by another.
“It’s a collection of really unique items and a collection of items that represent the most prominent work of my friends,” Prahl said. “I see the people represented in the bowls.”
Although this year looks a slightly different, the popularly sought after bowls — fish bowls by Joel Moline — will still be present.
Moline, one of the founding members of the Arts Center and current volunteer, began creating the fish bowls by accident a few years ago. As he was trying out different things as he was decorating bowls and using a blue glaze, he made a fish on the bowl.
“And all of a sudden that first year, I made two or three fish bowls, and they all went,” Moline said. “Then the next year, I made a few more and people started collecting them.”
Moline knows of a few avid fish bowl collectors who have amassed up to 10 of these highly coveted bowls.
“It’s just become something people like and look forward to, like a treasure hunt,” Moline said.
And with hundreds of bowls readily available, anybody has the opportunity to pick up unique pieces of ceramics.
“It’s an opportunity to pick up ceramics that are affordable and usable,” Moline said. “I think all of us want to see people using the bowls that we create, whether for soup or a bowl of ice cream.”
Beyond collecting distinct bowls from local artists, Souper Bowl helps the Arts Center raise funds. It’s a place where people can go to with equipment and space they don’t have in their own home, Moline said.
“It’s a gathering space — whether you’re interested in writing or creating pottery or weaving — it provides a unique set of facilities that aren’t available elsewhere,” Moline said. “It’s having something made by hand — something personal and unique.”
