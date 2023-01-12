Despite having to close much of its gallery space due to winter renovations, the Arts Center of Saint Peter is taking advantage of the downtime to open its doors to the public for a temporary program, Project Completion Days.
“People are welcome to bring whatever they’re working on, and we’ll give them space and encouragement,” said Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “Our gallery floors are being refinished, so while the gallery is closed, we thought it would be fun to invite the public to come work on their projects in the community.”
Through Jan. 29, guests can stop by the center during regular gallery hours to work on art and writing projects they may have put off completing. Rosenquist Fee said the program, which was made possible through grants from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and State Arts Board, is something that has been in the making for several years.
“This is something we have been wanting to do since we acquired the upper-level pre-pandemic, but it was pre-pandemic,” she said. “What’s happening now, is our floors are being refinished and our galleries are being repainted, and we wanted to give the people a reason to visit.”
In assessing program needs, Rosenquist Fee found that gallery-goers and artists were not interested in paying to start new projects. Instead, they are seeking inspiration for what they have already started. The Project Completion Days will help the space and some tools for fiber arts, coloring, crafting and drafting.
“We are not offering instruction or giving away certain materials,” she said. “It’s like a library for crafting for working on art projects and writing projects.”
The center routinely receives requests from writers asking to rent out or use the writing studio. Many knitters and embroiders also utilize the space.
“I think there are a fair amount of people who have weaving projects on their own looms and they will bring those in,” Rosenquist Fee said. “We have a fair amount of writers who will come with their own notebooks and laptops; it’s more inspiring than being on their own kitchen table.”
Emily Stark, a psychology professor at Minnesota State University, plans to use the Arts Center space one to two times a week this month to work on a project.
“I am a photographer, but over the past year, I have been thinking about exploring some collage and maybe using my photography, especially landscapes, and cutting out other images, and collaging them into my pictures,” Stark said.
She took up photography about 10 years ago as a hobby but began actively showing and selling her work three years ago. Stark said she has been wanting to take on the collage project, combining her photography prints with old magazines and children’s books she has been collecting.
She typically uses her dining room table to work on projects, so having a dedicated space at the Arts Center will help her spread her supplies out and work more efficiently.
“If I tend to do these at home, I will get distracted,” Stark said. “To be able to take things to another place is really key for me to have a little time to focus, and get things done. It’s also just lovely to be at the Arts Center and be around other creative people.”
