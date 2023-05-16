From his favorite table in the corner of the Maggie J’s Restaurant and Bar, Jason Lee Willis takes in the people who populate his real-life story: former students from Maple River High School, friends and neighbors.
The Mapleton resident and teacher spends a lot of time in a different world, one driven by real people and real events, but enhanced by his imagination and conclusions he has reached when connecting facts that have gone missing.
Like one of his favorite movie characters, Indiana Jones, Willis makes a living as a teacher but finds his life’s true adventures in stories he writes that include adventure, treasures and peril.
Willis’ first book, “The Alchemist’s Map,” was based on tons of research he found about Joseph Nicollet. But, he admits, Nicollet was really just his path to exploring the character of Pierre-Charles Le Sueur. Le Sueur takes the lead in “The Alchemist’s Stone,” out this week.
Amazon reviews are peppered with references to pieces of history that are new even to readers who grew up in Minnesota, and the adventures of people whose names are known but not much of their story. Those are aspects that attract Willis to the history.
“I wanted the Nicollet book to kind of be the introduction to all of these ideas,” he said of “Map.” “Le Sueur coming out to the frontier on this copper mine expedition was as perplexing to Nicollet as it was to me.”
Le Sueur’s story is filled with the types of contradictions that get Willis’ creative wheels turning. The second son of French aristocracy, Le Sueur is cast out into the Canadian frontier to find his purpose. He is taken in by Jesuit explorer Jacques Marquette who was searching for the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
When Marquette is murdered, Le Sueur goes out to not only find his own identity but becomes an accomplished fur trader and friend of the Dakota people by learning their language.
“Once I started digging into (Le Sueur), he was just as fascinating at Nicollet but in a completely different way,” he said. “The more I started digging on him, the more I realized this guy has the potential to be the origin story of Paul Bunyan.”
That’s why, he points out, the cover of “Stone” has the silhouette of a large man holding an ax. While Le Sueur was physically large, Willis seems most intrigued by his larger-than-life mission and accomplishments.
“For him, it was an opportunity to make a name for himself, you know, in that whole concept of a ‘new world.’ It is really what I liked for his character, to find a name for himself. To literally carve out that identity for himself,” Willis said.
Initially, Le Sueur gained respect because the kid who was nicknamed “Beanpole” grew into his new role. More so, he gained the respect of the Dakota people, who were at the height of their power, because he could communicate with them in their own language.
In the book, Willis lists the characters and whether they truly existed or were created to bridge the gaps or explain the contradictions in Le Sueur’s story. While there is a little of the Forrest Gump tendency to run into all of the movers and shakers of the time, it’s all in keeping with the guy he calls “an ambitious dude.”
While not calling it science fiction, Willis does say, “it’s kind of a time travel book, where you get to jump back and join the adventure. And kind of see what Minnesota was like centuries ago,” in the 1600s.
Willis will celebrate the release of “The Alchemist Stone” at 108 Alchemy, 110 E. Washington St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Books will be available for purchase and to be autographed.
But don’t look for the wild-haired man in the photo that accompanies this story. As a personal incentive, he told himself he couldn’t get a haircut until the book was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.