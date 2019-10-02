Authorfest in North Mankato is welcoming four highlighted authors along with many others known for faith-themed works.
Bonnie Sparrman, Anna Rendell, Cathy Brennan and Jonathan Friesen will all be participating in the event to connect with readers and share their stories.
“Authorfest is an evening that is celebrating authors of faith and inspiration,”said Rachel Britz, a published faith and inspiration author from Minnesota.
The event will have a panel discussion at the beginning to introduce everyone to the highlighted authors. From there, the four authors will break off into 20-30 minute mini sessions.
“We’ve really given a lot of freedom to our authors in their breakout sessions to do whatever they choose,” Britz said.
The event will also host a book fair for event-goers to browse. The other authors attending the events may also have tables set up at this fair to sell their works along with other treats, such as cookies. The book fair will run throughout the event.
The event will have an additional 12 authors outside of the highlighted four.
The event’s goal is to connect authors to writers through their works.
“My hope is that someone would come and be surprised by the works or the language or the stories that the author has to share with the world,” Britz said.
Authorfest will have writers of all genres who share one common theme: the presence of faith and inspiration or faith themes in their works.
“There are authors who have written pieces of fiction, nonfiction, devotionals and we have a few memoirs, too,” Britz said.
All of the highlighted authors and their works are unique in their own way.
Sparrman is known for her books that work to encourage mothers such as “Meditations for Mom” and “A View from an Empty Nest.” She is also known for her more recent piece, which was inspired by taking care of her aging parents, “60 Ways to Keep Your Brain Sharp: Helpful Habits for a Clear Mind and a Great Memory.”
One writer in particular is more well-known in the Mankato community. Cathy Brennan has lived in Mankato since 1994 and is a business owner, community activist, athlete, author, blogger, mother and a depression survivor. Brennan’s book, “So Now What? A Guide to People Who Feel Stuck,” will be published soon.
Rendell is also known for her motherhood pieces and for her devotionals for women including “Pumpkin Spice for Your Soul: 25 Devotions for Autumn,” and “A Moment of Christmas: Daily Devotions for Time-strapped Moms.”
Lastly, Friesen is an award-winning author and international speaker. He appeals more to young adult audiences as he has written eight books for teens. His personal experience with Tourette’s and epilepsy inspired him to write the heartfelt novel “Jerk, California.”
“Jonathan Friesen is pretty exceptional in his story. I have heard him speak many times. His story is just incredible,” Britz said.
