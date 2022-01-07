William Nelsen and Darrell Jodock of St. Peter had already begun collaborating on a book about embracing racial and religious diversity when the death of George Floyd thrust Minnesota into a national spotlight on racism.
With the discussions that began to spring up after the killing, however, the two Lutheran leaders realized they could provide context and a framework to move the discussion to action.
“I went to Darrell and told him about the need I felt for writing a book that would go to congregations, primarily, and to local communities because that’s where we feel so strongly that the change is going to take place,” Nelsen said about his initial idea.
“Yes, you need the national leadership and state leadership — hopefully the right kind — but you need lots of conversation to change at the local level. So that’s how it got started.”
The result is “Embracing Diversity: Faith, Vocation, and the Promise of America,” out in November from Fortress Press. The two are beginning the educational process they think needs to precede any meaningful action.
Jodock is professor emeritus of religion at Gustavus Adolphus College. Nelsen is an ordained pastor in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and a college administrator who has been serving as interim pastor at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter. They speak with one voice when it comes to the subjects of racial and religious diversity.
Churches were heavily involved in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Jodock stressed, but “once the laws were passed on civil rights and voter acts, I think the kind of assumption that occurred in predominantly white communities was that the structural issues had been solved and that desegregation had been completed.”
Events such as the death of Floyd, however, showed how untrue that was and brought the issues of institutional and systemic racism to the forefront.
In their book, they bring many major religions of the world — from Catholicism and Protestantism to Islam and Buddhism — together under one phrase that echoes through all religions: Love your neighbor as yourself … without exception.
By hearkening to that universal foundational precept, they call on members of all congregations to begin the work toward healing. It is at the congregational level, they say, where much of the heavy lifting can be done effectively.
“It all has to do with the basic idea of loving your neighbor and caring for your neighbor,” Nelsen said. “And realizing that your neighbor may not look like you, or may not believe exactly like you, but you want to be able to serve God in that way. (Following) that wonderful Commandment to love our neighbors as ourselves.”
“I don’t think churches have connected racial and religious discrimination very much either,” Jodock added, referring to the types of diversity they wrote about. “So that’s another learning curve, I think.”
The book doesn’t dwell on pointing fingers for blame; it provides examples of what congregations have already done while giving at least 33 ideas for what can be done.
“If you can get people going in the right direction, you have this built-in (religious) structure to begin to make a real difference in the lives of other people,” Nelsen said.
Under the heading of “Strategic Action Steps,” you will find ways to educate congregation members and prepare for action. Among them are:
• “Bring groups together to ‘revisit the Scriptures’ in relation to racial and religious diversity”
• “… Boldly bring forth the biblical messages that call for justice and service to others”
• “Organize groups to discuss books and articles that describe the challenge to white people and to the Christian church to understand much better the deep-seated issues … and to engage people of other faiths …”
The authors recognize in the book that fewer people may be active in their congregations than in the past, but that doesn’t deter them.
“They’ve got some studies showing the most effective change is when your neighbors are changing,” Jodock said. “The invitation to come along — or the peer pressure, if you want to put it a different way — is a very powerful thing in a local community.”
Nelsen added another positive finding: “Research has shown that those who have stayed around are very strong in the faith and want to see things happen. And also the fact that congregations begin to address these questions of racial and religious diversity, we believe, will attract some of the younger folks who are looking at the church to actually take action, to make a difference in the lives of our society.”
One major goal of the book, they said, is not to look at your neighbor’s belief system, but to focus on the person. Generalizing the precepts of the faith through the actions of one person is dangerous and often distorts what the people of that faith actually believe.
“Historically, Christians, as well as other Americans, have focused on beliefs. And we’re trying to shift the attention just a little bit more to persons,” Nelsen said. While religion has been misused in the past to control people, it also can be used to open eyes.
Ultimately, Nelsen and Jodock believe by learning about others and their religions, people will notice and appreciate things in their own religion that they have taken for granted.
From the book: “When we who take our religion seriously understand that faith is a relationship of trust and that we arrive at faith by grace, we can be more open to people who hold different religious beliefs than we do, recognizing that they also arrived at their faith relationship in a similar manner.”
The authors of “Embracing Diversity: Faith, Vocation, and the Promise of America” will have a book signing the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 29, at Barnes and Noble at River Hills Mall in Mankato.
