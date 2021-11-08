A long warm fall for us!
How does warmer winter weather affect next year's garden? In our climate zone, many of the insect pests that are comfortably wintering over in your compost heap may be frozen out over winter — over time.
Warmer winters (which I, too, enjoy) are typically followed by more insect issues the next gardening season. One of those troublemakers is the cutworm. Understanding the life cycle of problem insects, can help us control them.
Snow is an insulator, and if lots of it falls before the ground stays frozen, it works in favor of burrowing insects. "Cutworm" is an umbrella term under which many types of plant-feeding larvae fall. They typically have only one generation per year, thank goodness.
A longer fall also allows more time to get young trees wrapped. It only takes a few minutes per tree. No excuses!
During a long dry fall, we still need to periodically water newly installed plants, and of course our evergreens. Just this past weekend I soaked my new shrub gardens and last years new evergreen border.
After this next weekend, weather looks to be getting colder, and soon we can put away the garden hose for the season. Goodbye you tangled mess.
Even when the leaves have dropped on woody plants, the roots can still be active; a little water is needed. A team of three tackled my gardens this past weekend with rakes, pruners, weed whips and gloves, which produced piles of perennial debris to be later hauled off with the skid loader — yes there is that much.
Tarp love
I had to relearn a lesson again this week: when you are walking backwards in the garden, occasionally look behind yourself.
In this case I was pulling a tarp. I backed into some steps and down I went. This time there was no giant geranium to soften my fall, but I survived.
Using a tarp makes removing plant debris quicker. Just pile it on and pull it around. Way too much in these gardens for a wheel barrow to be much help.
Perennial geraniums, in addition to being a soft place to fall when they are eight feet across, are also beautiful this time of year. The thousands of leaves on my large geranium mats are about the size of a quarter and they turn a stunning red in the fall. Seldom do they freeze all the way back, and they can often be seen peeking through the snow. One plant can turn into a nice mat in a few years. They make a nice ground cover or cascading over a wall or boulders. The plants only get 4-8’ tall depending on the type and are reliable in this climate.
My plants are about 20 years old and still look great. Often times, ants will create colonies under the reliable shade and cover of the geranium, creating a mound effect. If hasn’t seemed to harm them at all.
Tomatoes
If you were luckier than me and had tomato plants that grew, you may have green ones sitting in your garage waiting for them to turn red. If the tomatoes were damaged by frost — they need to be tossed. Otherwise check the rest for damage, like moldy cracks, mouse bites etc.
When placing the tomatoes together, remove the stem off the tomato before placing them in a basket/tub/box. That little bit of harmless stem often pokes into the neighboring tomato, creating an avenue for rot to start.
If you were going to process or use these right away, a little damage is not a big deal. Green ones may need 1-3 weeks to fully ripen, so damage potentially becomes a bigger issue.
Green tomatoes need to be to a certain stage of maturity when taken from the vine to continue to ripen, which will be evident in a week. If they haven't started to turn in a week, they likely won't.
Fried green tomatoes are the answer to the ones that refuse to ripen. Slice and dip in egg wash, then cover in crushed saltine cracker crumbs and fry a few minutes on each side until browned. The taste is similar to eggplant which I like, or make a green tomato mince for the very few that might like it.
The outdoor markets are done for the season at Best Buy. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Nov. 13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.