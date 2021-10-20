Do not plant blueberries. We do not have the correct soil type. No, it is not easily corrected, adjusted or amended. Well, what does that leave for fruits we can successfully grow? Raspberries!
Raspberry jam, raspberry tarts, raspberry margaritas, raspberries in sugar on ice cream, raspberry wine, raspberries fresh in your hand. The possibilities are endless.
If you only want to try one fruit to grow, this is by far the easiest. They are less work than strawberries. Raspberry plants will last around 20 years. That reason alone makes them great! About three to five plants per person will give you lots for fresh eating and some for freezing.
Some friends just dug a few plants this week. There are many tasty cultivars to choose from. Autumn Bliss is a favorite of mine and mostly what I grow. It’s a nice-sized berry with great flavor and texture. These are fall bearing raspberries, but don’t let the fall fool you. I usually start a light picking in late June heavy in September.
Here is your step-by-step growing advice. Choose a site that is full sun, good air flow (not against a building) and with well-drained soil. Raspberry plants will need some type of heavy duty trellising or fencing system. If not, plan for muddy berries!
Plants have average water needs and prefer well-drained soil and full sun for best production. When picking raspberries, first check out the color, it should be dark red and they should pull off the plant easily. If you have to tug on them at all, they are not ready. They will not ripen further after picking. Use a shallow container when picking as they crush easily.
When harvest time is in full swing, it will be an every-other day event to keep up. Berries littered on the ground will be a good indicator you are not keeping up. Over time perennial weeds can become a problem as it can be difficult to cultivate as the patch thickens up with raspberry plants. Often, many of the perennial weeds are up in the spring before the new canes, so take advantage of that time period to spray if you like.
When the raspberries are hit by frost, it’s time to cut them back. On the fall-bearing raspberries, the entire plant is cut back to the ground level and removed from the garden. New, emerging stems in the spring will produce fruit by late summer.
If you aren’t sure if you have summer or fall raspberries, only prune back to the ground the stems that have obviously produced fruit. The old fruit receptacles should be hanging on the tips of the stems — that’s your clue. Pruning can be done in the early spring before new growth starts or in the fall.
What are the differences between summer fruiting and fall bearing:
Summer fruiting: These plants bear fruit on a cane that is two years old, then that cane is done. You need to prune back that current year’s fruiting canes, the ones with the obvious fruit receptacles on the tip. Consequently, every season only about half of your canes bear fruit as the new canes are in their first year. These plants start producing heavy in midsummer.
Fall bearing: These plants are pruned back to the ground every fall or early spring, and it regrows an entirely new plant every year, bearing fruit on all the new canes. Heavy fruiting starts later than summer fruiting types, but total poundage is the same. They bear fruit until hard frost, usually surviving a light frost. Plus, by pruning and removing all the canes every fall, this type is less prone to disease as you are removing all of the canes and foliage from the garden every year. Bonus. Birds seem to bother them less than summer fruiting. As fall sets in, birds are starting to eat more proteins as winter gets closer and more seeds from plants are available. So worth it to plant some.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. The Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can follow my Facebook business page @Market Bakery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.